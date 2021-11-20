Sassuolo-Cagliari, Mazzarri’s press conference: “Tired Uruguayans”
It ended a few moments ago Walter Mazzarri’s press conference on the eve of Sassuolo-Cagliari, below are the words of the rossoblù coach in presentation of the match at the home of the neroverdi: important information especially in terms of Fantasy football. Tomorrow, by the way, most likely Godin will not be present: as reported by TMW, flexor fatigue for him.
Mazzarri on the possible summoning of Joao Pedro in Italy
“By now he is Italian, he never makes a mistake in the messages he sends and when he speaks. He is in full form and maturity, for us it would be a great satisfaction if he were useful to the national team, we would be really happy with it. He has characteristics that please us. every coach. I make a joke: if he also goes to the national team, at the next stop I’ll take a week’s vacation as there are 3 or 4 left. “
Mazzarri on the recovery of the Uruguayans
“The Uruguayans did their first training yesterday and they were tired from the trip. And tomorrow we play. If four important players arrive late it is difficult to make tactics, because you can’t do a thousand tests. Then I say that the guys like me are tired of do not collect points “.
Mazzarri on the new possibilities and the return of Keita
“Tomorrow you might see something different. Keita is an important comeback, I have more room for choice”.
Mazzarri on Dalbert’s physical condition
“I’m happy to have seen him again on the pitch, he’s coming with us and it’s an important comeback. I saw a little bit but I’m taking him more to attend the locker room but I think he still needs to train on his injured leg. In the meantime, it is important that players like him return to the group ”.