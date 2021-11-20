Sassuolo-Cagliari, Mazzarri’s press conference: “Tired Uruguayans”

Mazzarri on the possible summoning of Joao Pedro in Italy

“By now he is Italian, he never makes a mistake in the messages he sends and when he speaks. He is in full form and maturity, for us it would be a great satisfaction if he were useful to the national team, we would be really happy with it. He has characteristics that please us. every coach. I make a joke: if he also goes to the national team, at the next stop I’ll take a week’s vacation as there are 3 or 4 left. “

Mazzarri on the recovery of the Uruguayans

“The Uruguayans did their first training yesterday and they were tired from the trip. And tomorrow we play. If four important players arrive late it is difficult to make tactics, because you can’t do a thousand tests. Then I say that the guys like me are tired of do not collect points “.