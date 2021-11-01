Sports
Sassuolo-Empoli 1-2: report, scores and votes of the Fantasy Football – Fantasy Football ®
- Sassuolo-Empoli 1-2: news, scores and votes of the Fantasy FootballFantacalcio ®
- Empoli hit with Zurkowski. Sassuolo mocked in the 92nd minuteThe Gazzetta dello Sport
- Serie A, Sassuolo-Empoli 1-2: Zurkowski in the recovery mockery Dionisi – SportmediasetSport Mediaset
- Serie A, Sassuolo-Empoli highlights: goals and summary of the match – VIDEOCalcioToday.it
- Empoli report cards – generous Pinamonti, Cutrone and Zurkowski overturn the resultALL WEB market