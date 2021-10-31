Sassuolo – Empoli: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next round of Serie A!16:58

With this victory, Empoli surpasses Sassuolo in the standings and reaches 15 points by joining Juventus. The Emilians remain at 14. Next round with Sassuolo who will go to Udine, while Empoli will host Genoa.16:57

Empoli right on the gong finds the winning goal. Home team in the lead with an unfortunate own goal by Tonelli, who deflects a Traore shot into his own goal, in the first half Pinamonti equalized the score on a penalty and at the last corner Zurkowski, with a first shot from a few steps, gave the three points to Empoli.16:55

90 ‘+ 3’ End of the game: SASSUOLO – EMPOLI 1-2.16:52

90 ‘+ 2’ GOAL! Sassuolo – EMPOLI 1-2! Zurkowski network. Empoli finds the goal at the end. Henderson slips on the wing and puts a straight ball in the middle where Zurkoswski anticipates Ferrari and kicks power by hitting the crossbar and putting it in the net. Look at the player’s profile Szymon Zurkowski16:51

90 ‘ Yellow card for Lopez, foul in the middle of the pitch.16:47

90 ‘ There will be 3 minutes of recovery.16:47

87 ‘ In Empoli in Romagnoli for Di Francesco.16:45

87 ‘ Yellow card for Defrel, foul on Asllani.16:44

85 ‘ Substitution Jeremy Toljan Abdoulrahmane Harroui16:44

85 ‘ Double change in Sassuolo, Muldur enters for Frattesi.16:42

84 ‘ Ggiallo card for Pinamonti for taking off his shirt after the net.16:41

83 ‘ GOAL! Sassuolo – EMPOLI 1-1! Pinamonti network. Strong and central penalty, Empoli equalized. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Pinamonti16:40

82 ‘ Penalty kick for Empoli, Chiriches lands Cutrone for Massimi there is no doubt.16:39

80 ‘ Parisi instead enters by Marchizza.16:38

80 ‘ Asllani takes the place of Stulac.16:37

80 ‘ Triple change in Empoli, in Zurkowki for Haas.16:37

80 ‘ Great play by Boga who jumps two defenders and goes into the area, power shot but Vicario rejects.16:37

78 ‘ Sassuolo is dangerous with Henrique who steers from the edge of the area to the right and kicks with power, the ball over the crossbar.16:35

75 ‘ Cutrone fights on the edge of the area and tries the conclusion with the right. Weak shot that goes off to the left of Consiglio.16:33

74 ‘ Berardi for Tojan who puts a straight ball in the area, Defrel misses by a whisker.16:31

71 ‘ Inside also Boga for Traore.16:28

71 ‘ Double change in Sassuolo, Raspadori comes out for Henrique.16:28

68 ‘ Maneuver of Empoli with Marchizza who crosses into the area, ball that reaches Haas who tries the first blow but does not kick very well.16:27

66 ‘ Yellow card for Raspadori who stops a restart of Cutrone.16:23

62 ‘ Sassuolo changes in attack, Defrel takes the place of Scamacca.16:23

62 ‘ In Empoli in Cutrone for Bandinelli.16:19

61 ‘ Yellow card for Stojanovic who knocks Frattesi out in the middle of the pitch.16:18

59 ‘ Action by Lopez who enters the area, jumps the man and serves Scamacca in the middle, the Italian striker kicks first, but the ball is deflected for a corner.16:17

Action by Lopez who enters the area, jumps the man and serves Scamacca in the middle, the Italian striker kicks first, but the ball is deflected for a corner.

54 ‘ SASSUOLO CLOSE TO GOAL! Traore’s solo action reaching the limit moves the ball to the right and tries the corner shot. Ball of a breath to the left of Vicario.16:11

50 ‘ HENDERSON! Saving on the Ferrari line on a right inside shot from an excellent position. Empoli close to equalization.16:07

48 ‘ Henderson from distance, Tips saved in two halves.16:04

46 ‘ The second half of SASSUOLO – EMPOLI begins. It starts again without substitutions.16:02

Sassuolo ahead in the final after a hard-fought first half and with few scoring chances. Traore’s flash, with Tonelli’s decisive deviation, give the home team the momentary advantage.15:51

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half: SASSUOLO – EMPOLI 1-0.15:47

45 ‘ There will be 1 minute of recovery.15:46

44 ‘ GOAL! SASSUOLO – Empoli 1-0! Own Goal by Tonelli. Frattesi serves Traore who kicks from a tight angle with the left, Tonelli deflects the ball and sends into his net.15:45

43 ‘ Flash of Lopez who tries the conclusion from distance, ball not very high over the crossbar.15:45

40 ‘ Yellow card for Scamacca foul on Viti.15:40

36 ‘ ONE STEP AWAY FROM GOAL! Berardi throws Traore, only in front of Vicario he tries the excavation but the Empoli goalkeeper saves his goal with a flash.15:40

33 ‘ Great launch by Frattesi in depth for Tojan but the ball is a bit too long, Vicario blocks.15:34

29 ‘ Cross in the area of ​​Stojanovic, Di Francesco does not get there for a while.15:29

25 ‘ Very closed game and despite the amount of play there are few opportunities to score.15:25

20 ‘ Aggressive guests and who show themselves with incursions from the bands.15:20

17 ‘ Henderson’s pocket for Di Francesco who tries to cross the shot but Consiglio rejects with his fists.15:18

15 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Domenico Berardi plays the 300th match with the Sassuolo shirt in all competitions, becoming the second player currently in the squad to reach this milestone with the neroverde club after Francesco Magnanelli.15:15

11 ‘ Conclusion from the distance of Kiriakopoulos, blocks Vicario without problems.15:11

8 ‘ Initiative of Kiriakopoulos who serves in the Scamacca area, the Italian striker does not intercept well and loses the moment.15:09

7 ‘ Traore tries to pocket for Frattesi, goes out and blocks the potential Vicario shot.15:07

3 ‘ Pinamonti launched by Stojanovic enters the area and tries the conclusion with the right, the ball hits the outside of the net.15:03

1 ‘ WHISTLE OF THE START OF SASSUOLO – EMPOLI. Max Referees.15:00

Classic 4-3-1-2 for Andreazzoli with Bandinelli, Henderson and Haas in midfield. The only tip Pinamonti with Henderson and Di Francesco on the trocar. Stojanovic and Marchizza will act as full-backs, while the central duo will be composed of Tonellli and Viti. Only bench for Bajrami and Cutrone.14:35

In Sassuolo trident of attacking midfielders with Traore, Raspadori and Berardi, behind Scamacca. Frattesi, in excellent form, and Maxime Lopez in the median, while behind in front of Cnsigli Chiriches and Ferrari play central, on their sides Toljan and Kiriakopoulos.14:33

EMPOLI formation (4-3-2-1): Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Viti, Marchizza – Haas, Stulac, Bandinelli – Henderson, Di Francesco – Pinamonti. Available: Cutrone, Ismajli, La Mantia, Mancuso, Bajrami, Luperto, Ujkani, Zurkowski, Parisi, Romagnoli, Fiamozzi, Asllani.14:29

SASSUOLO formation (4-2-3-1): Councils – Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kiriakopoulos – Lopez, Frattesi – Berardi, Raspadori, Traore – Scamacca. Available: Boga, Harroui, Defrel, Muldur, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Henrique, Pegolo, Satalino, Goldaniga, Peluso.14:27

A draw is certainly not the result that unites the two teams when they crossed paths. In fact, in Serie A it never happened. Three wins for the blues, against the five neroverdi.13:30

Divided by only two points in the standings, Sassuolo Empoli on paper is a game that promises to be spectacular. Two teams devoted to the game and that despite some difficulties, are facing a good championship.13:28