Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1, goals and highlights, goals from Destro and Berardi
Berardi responds to a spell from Destro with the heel, thus ending the match at Mapei Stadium which gives a point to Dionisi and Shevchenko. The Ligurians remain in the penultimate place with 12 points, -4 from Spezia, Sassuolo climbs to 25 points, latching onto Torino who have one less game
THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS OF SASSUOLO-GENOA
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel. Coach: Dionisi.
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusen, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Hernani, Badelj Portanova, Cambiaso; Right Ekuban. Coach: Shevchenko
Last ten minutes of the game, very tired teams SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1
76 ‘– He tries Berardi with a spectacular left fly from outside the box, ball out
70 ‘ – Great action of the Sassuolo, Kyriakopoulos finishes for Defrel who kicks high from an excellent position
66 ‘– Yet Berardi with the left from the distance. Sirigu dismisses for a corner
60 ‘– Genoa opportunity from corner kick, Bani head not too far from the door of Consiglio
51 ‘ – Great opportunity for Defrel face to face with Sirigu, he rejects the goalkeeper
First five minutes of recovery along the lines of the first, Sassuolo forward e Genoa which defends in order the advantage of Right