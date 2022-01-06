Sports

Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1, goals and highlights, goals from Destro and Berardi

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Berardi responds to a spell from Destro with the heel, thus ending the match at Mapei Stadium which gives a point to Dionisi and Shevchenko. The Ligurians remain in the penultimate place with 12 points, -4 from Spezia, Sassuolo climbs to 25 points, latching onto Torino who have one less game

AC MILAN-ROME LIVE

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS OF SASSUOLO-GENOA

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel. Coach: Dionisi.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusen, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Hernani, Badelj Portanova, Cambiaso; Right Ekuban. Coach: Shevchenko




1 new post

LIVE


New posts:


SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1, with this result Genoa still postpones the appointment with the victory and remains in the penultimate place in the standings with 12 points to -4 from Spezia. Sassuolo goes up to 25 points by catching Torino who, however, have one game less

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


the second half ends!

The match at Mapei Stadium ends, SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1 with the signatures of Destro and Berardi

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


admonition!

ninety two’– Yellow for Maxime Lopez of Sassuolo

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


replacement

87 ‘– Serie A debut in Sassuolo for Samele which takes the place of Defrel

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


admonition!

85′- Also on Manganiello’s notebook Rogerio to do it on Pandev

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


replacement

84‘- In Sassuolo Muldur for Kyiriakopoulos while in Genoa it’s up to Caicedo and Cassata for Ekuban and Portanova

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


Last ten minutes of the game, very tired teams SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


76 ‘– He tries Berardi with a spectacular left fly from outside the box, ball out

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


replacement

74 ‘– Outside Right inside Pandev in Genoa

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


70 ‘ – Great action of the Sassuolo, Kyriakopoulos finishes for Defrel who kicks high from an excellent position

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


66 ‘– Yet Berardi with the left from the distance. Sirigu dismisses for a corner

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


replacement

64 ‘ Double change in Genoa, inside Fares and Melegoni, outside Hefti and Hernani

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


60 ‘– Genoa opportunity from corner kick, Bani head not too far from the door of Consiglio

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


statistics

For Berardi it is the ninth goal of the season

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


goals!

55 ‘ – Draw of SASSUOLO, Berardi collects in the area after an attempt by Raspadori stopped by the defense. SASSUOLO-GENOA 1-1

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


51 ‘ – Great opportunity for Defrel face to face with Sirigu, he rejects the goalkeeper

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


First five minutes of recovery along the lines of the first, Sassuolo forward e Genoa which defends in order the advantage of Right

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


the second half begins!

We leave again under the orders of Mr. Manganiello. SASSUOLO-GENOA 0-1

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


statistics

At 45 ‘ the match statistics are all in favor of Sassuolo with ball possession almost 80%. The green-and-black shooting attempts were also in double figures, but they were never really dangerous. The pearl with Destro’s heel decides after 7 minutes

– from SkySport24 editorial staff


interval!

Teams at rest: SASSUOLO-GENOA 0-1, decides a goal from Destro in heel after seven minutes

– from SkySport24 editorial staff

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lille asked for time. Rossoneri on Sanches for the summer “

4 days ago

Atalanta-Manchester United, Gasperini: ‘CR7? It’s great but I sent it to that country ‘

November 3, 2021

Atalanta reassembles Hellas and approaches the top: 2-1 in Verona

4 weeks ago

together 4,214 days later, but as “enemies”. Joy mixed with pain, but the Nerazzurri are now great- Corriere.it

December 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button