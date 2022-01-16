Sassuolo-Hellas Verona, the official formations: Muldur and Kyriakopoulos in the neroverde attack

The formations of Sassuolo-Hellas Verona have been announced, the first Sunday match of the 22nd round of Serie A: experimental attack for Dionisi, who behind Scamacca confirms Raspadori and must adapt Muldur and Kyriakopoulos, thus leaving Defrel on the bench, given the absence by Berardi and Djuricic and the already consumed farewell of Boga. In midfield, Lopez and Frattesi are very confirmed, while the defensive quartet is made up of Toljan and Rogerio on the outside, while the central package will still be Ferrari-Chiriches, ahead of Consiglio.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1) Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Muldur, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Scamacca.

Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Ayhan, Harroui, Mata, Aucelli, Ruan Tressoldi, Abubakar, Paz, Pieragnolo, Defrel.

Coach: Dionisi.

Few surprises in the guests, who find Barak behind Simeone and Caprari, with Lazovic and Depaoli on the outside of the four-man midfield, completed by Tameze and Veloso. In front of the very confirmed Simeone-Caprari duo, while the defensive trio will be composed of Casale, Gunter and Ceccherini, with Montipò in defense of the posts.

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.

Available: Pandur, Berardi, Faraoni, Kalinic, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Ruegg, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa, Coppola.

Coach: Tudor.