Sassuolo-Lazio, Dionisi: “Deserved victory, like Sarri? I am proud “

At the end of the “Mapei Stadium” match between Sassuolo and Lazio, the neroverde coach, Alessio Dionisi, analyzed the 2-1 victory over the biancoceleste team coached by Maurizio Sarri in a press conference

The postponement of 18.00 ends 2-1 between Sassuolo And Lazio, match valid for the seventeenth day of the championship of A league. At the end of the match, the coach of the Emilian team, Alessio Dionisi, analyzed the home victory against the team bianconceleste driven by Maurizio Sarri. Here are the statements of the technician black green in mixed zone, from the press room of “Mapei Stadium” of Reggio Emilia.

THE ANALYSIS – “Talking about unblocking after their first goal, nì, because they did it immediately and it is the demonstration that we were there in the match, nothing has changed. We made a mistake when leaving the ball, Lazio were good. We continued. It is not. a coincidence if other times cross-goal and today cross-off, we must not forget the positive and negative episodes. The best Sassuolo as continuity on the game? I don’t know. I hope not, I hope my Sassuolo will see you next time, we will find a strong team that beats everyone at home but we must try to be better from the next one, in the difficulties we will experience. “

ABSENCES IN THE LAZIO HOUSE –“Did Milinkovic and Luis Alberto out facilitate the game? We knew that Milinkovic would not be there, we knew about Luis Alberto yesterday. We had to play this match and I’m not here to list because someone was missing us. They are playing more than us and we knew that in the second half they could have conceded something. Lazio took the lead on our mistake. Giving so little to a team like Lazio is not easy, besides Lazio’s demerits there are great merits from Sassuolo. “

ABOUT SARRI – “I am proud to be approached to Sarri. The quality of the game is made by the players. Sarri’s hand is tangible, even if it is not up to me to judge Lazio, but yes, you can see Sarri’s hand, I think whoever has won has deserved more. What is Sarri for me from Toscano? surely then the newspapers will remind him too. My career cannot be compared to that of Sarri. Maybe I was lucky to get to Serie A first, but maybe I could emulate what Sarri did “.

“Ferrari and Berardi replaced due to physical problems? Gian Marco already had a problem at the end of the first half and he tried to continue, I was removing it because he was fumbling a little. I don’t think it’s a serious thing. I Domenico would never take it off, he was a bit tired, but it was he who asked for the change, more fatigue than anything else “.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 21:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link