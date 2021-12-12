Sassuolo-Lazio: the conference of Dionisi

Sassuolo: the conference of Dionisi

Lazio is a great team, Sarri is one of the top coaches. It will be a game to play. Lazio will come here to fight and we will do the same. On an individual level they have something more than us but on a collective level we have to think we can play it, even if we are underdogs on paper but we are ready to play it. Will you be in my football? It would be a privilege if that were the case. He is a coach that I don’t have to describe, he is Tuscan, I am Tuscan like him. He has an important resume, an extraordinary career, so I don’t know. “

About Boga and Djuricic

“Boga is better. Last week he did a part with the team, this week he did it all. It could start from the beginning like no, I haven’t decided yet. Djuricic? Unfortunately there will be no tomorrow, I hope to have it next time. He is working aside, he has never trained with us and I hope to see him soon because he is an important player for us. ”

About Traoré

“It all depends on expectations. Junior has created a lot of attention, either because at 17-18 he played an entire championship in Empoli, the club made an important investment but in 3 years it has not found continuity while this year a little he is finding it. He has great means, he can still demonstrate a lot. He often alternates between positive and negative training sessions, he must be the first to believe in his potential “.