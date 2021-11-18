Sassuolo massacre, Nabil’s death threats: “If you don’t show me the children, I’ll kill you”

“He did not accept the end of the relationship, a few days ago Elisa told me that the relationship with Nabil was over”. There would be a ‘passionate’ motive behind the Sassuolo massacre, where yesterday afternoon a 38-year-old man of Tunisian origin, Nabil Dhahri, he stabbed his wife to death, Elisa Mulas, her children aged 2 and 5 and her mother, Simonetta, 64 years old, before committing suicide.

A neighbor of the murdered woman told the episode. A situation that has recently worsened, with Elisa’s decision to leave home because of constant quarrels with her husband to ‘find refuge’ from the mother, where the road took place.

The 38-year-old, according to what emerged from the first investigations, had also gone so far as to threaten the former partner with death, as one would testify registration made in recent days by Elisa. The woman, writes the Courier service, had played the audio to a friend, Patrizia, and it would be also addressed to the anti-violence center of the Municipality of Sassuolo.

“They had recently broken up but she allowed him to see her children regularly, even though in the last few days he had started to threaten her. In fact, just two days ago Elisa had made me hear an audio she had received via WhatsApp from Nabil where he threatened her: ‘If you don’t show me the children, remember that I’ll kill you‘”, Says her friend.

The tragedy took place on Wednesday afternoon, between 3 and 4 pm, in an apartment at number 28 in via Manin. Police, carabinieri, municipal police and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot. All found themselves in front of their eyes a gruesome scene with five corpses close to each other.

Nabil Dhahr, who worked in a local supermarket, had been in Tunisia for a while but when he got back he used to go see the children. Elisa, 43 years old of Sardinian origin, was instead employed as a cleaning lady in the city.

The only one to ‘escape’ the massacre was Elisa’s eldest daughter, aged 11: the girl, from a previous relationship, at the time of the massacre he was at school. The alarm was triggered by the school staff: in fact, no one had gone to pick her up from school in the afternoon, so several unsuccessful phone calls were left from the institute, creating further concern. Shortly thereafter, the tragic discovery of the five corpses in the apartment in via Manin.

Carmine Di Niro