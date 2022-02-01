Sassuolo, medical examinations underway for Moro

Sassuolo welcomes Luca Moro in neroverde. The young striker born in 2001 underwent medical examinations with the Emilian club this morning and he signed the contract on site. That contract has now been deposited in the League.

In recent days, Sassuolo had already submitted an offer to bring the Serie C top scorer to the Emilian club. It is now practically officially owned by neroverde.





The negotiation for Moro

The player from Catania will return to the end of the loan Padua. The Venetian club will then sell it to Sassuolo for 4 million plus bonuses but the Emilians will take him back to Catania, where he can finish the season.





Moro in office for the signature

Around 13.00 Luca Moro went to the Sassuolo headquarters to sign with the club. Therefore, now only official status is awaited.









Moro’s words

Upon leaving the Sassuolo headquarters, Luca Moro was interviewed exclusively on the microphones of Sky Sports: “All done? This moment has come, now we are waiting for June and now we are going to work. Sassuolo was the right choice, it was right to do it with them now we are waiting for July. We will close in the best possible way, we have to load up, Sassuolo is coming in July now Catania is there we have to give it our all. Greetings to the Sassuolo fans who are waiting for me? I am charged more than ever and therefore they can rest assured “.