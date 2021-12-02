Sassuolo-Napoli, report cards / Only the referee reads the game worse than Spalletti

Fabian Ruiz is in a state of grace, Mertens is no longer the former player of the Gattuso era, Insigne alas will never change

Mg Reggio Emilia 01/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Sassuolo-Napoli / photo Matteo Gribaudi / Image Sport in the photo: Luciano Spalletti

The Sassuolo-Naples report cards by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA And nothing, Ilaria, we are unable to shake off the spell of Mapei. Poor Ospinik cooked three meatballs, then reduced to two by the referee and yet he only made one of real saves, in a Ferrari at 43 ‘- 6

Perhaps he could have done something more on Scamacca’s shot: it is true that he was strong, but rather central and he touches the ball with his gloves. With a little more reactivity – what he got us used to – it could have been his – 6

DI LORENZO. Another tenacious and brilliant game for the Euroappuntato, both for the push to the right and because it is effective in defense: his intervention at 68 ‘- 6.5 is a textbook

In almost every action of Napoli there is the hand of Di Lorenzo: he starts the ball or recovers something or pushes on that right wing that is now grinding the game. Surprising: the more he plays, the more he grows, even if of course he gets tired. For this they miss the slight drop in the last twenty minutes. The overall test was excellent – 7

RRAHMANI. Until the goal of the tall black-green player, the two central players ensure the usual and prudent vigilance, even if Sassuolo sometimes slips the right pitch. Afterwards it is only desperate resistance and in addition to the poor Amir he touches the bitter mockery of the foul suffered and not whistled before the fatal punishment of two by two – 6

He does not understand (together with his partner Rui) that Scamacca is going to shoot. A big flaw in a performance up to then excellent. Let this be a lesson to him: if you are ahead against a team like Sassuolo you cannot give up an inch, because you care at the first mistake. The neroverdi, on the whole, give him a lot of reason: two of the 3 goals scored start from fouls on him, luckily one was canceled – 5.5

KOULIBALY. The time granted to the aforementioned lungagnone to stop and pull remains the main painful mystery of tonight. Having said that, the Commander also gets hit with his injury and maybe he will have it for quite a while – 6

Fabrizio probably already felt the annoyance, because otherwise he would never have granted that time. For the rest, he too produces a lot of play. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious – 6

JUAN JESUS from 80 ‘. Not to rage, but the cabeza of Ferrari’s tie appeared free and beautiful, like the well-known shampoo. And it’s his fault too – 5

I agree – 5

MARIO RUI. Marittiello does not spare himself, once again, and plays a lot of balls, and I will miss a few too many crosses like in the old days – 6

I also noted the crosses and I also noted that, on Scamacca’s shot, ours moves from the trajectory. He would have stopped him, perhaps collapsing to the ground lifeless, but he would have saved our door – 6

LOBOTKA. The real surprise of this last Napule is confirmed, he also does the high pressing and in defense he exhibits a remarkable recovery on Traorè in the 58th minute. But after Sassuolo’s one to two, darkness falls on the whole team and on him too – 6

I do not agree: the darkness falls only on the team, Lobotka is conditioned by it as a result because the rest of his teammates are wrong. Who told them they were so low after taking the lead by two goals? Lobo can’t have spaces under there, how does he get the action worthily restarted? They completely disarmed him, while at the same time losing all their offensive power, and contradicting what Spalletti was saying to them. Lobo also makes us forget that Anguissa was injured – 6.5

FABIAN RUIZ. By now it deserves the honorary title of “Left-handed shooting”. In this case, a cross accident that deceives Councils. L’Aquila Fabian does his and has the mitigating circumstance of going out, also due to injury, at zero to two – 6.5

Fabian’s, when in such a state of grace, looks like an elegant dance. Give away another splendid goal. Too bad that, when it comes out, the team is completely lost – 7

POLITANO from 65 ‘. His was not a happy entrance. Let’s say useless, if not harmful – 5

He throws himself back there too and doesn’t take the team by the hand to get them back high, what a waste – 5

LOZANO. It is always there to become as explosive as last season, but it is as if it always stopped a meter before the finish line. Dribbles, crosses, recovers in defense (not always) but he misses the decisive blow – 6

I believe that post-injury fear still affects Lozano, it is as if he was not completely free mentally. But it certainly cannot be said that his was a bad match – 6

DEMME from 72 ‘. Unfortunately, the changes do not affect anything tonight. Indeed – without a vote

And it also takes a yellow – sv

ZIELINSKI. It is true that he swallows a goal under goal in the 14th minute, but it is he who serves Aquila and Ciro for the two Azzurri goals. San Piotr remains in “certainty” mode, fortunately – 6.5

I think that Mertens’ assist for the goal is pure technique, those details that make you love Piotr – 6.5

INSIGNE. When he happens to jump the man then he misses the step. At 26 ‘he threw a “bet” in extremis that Consiglio foiled: was it the best option? The doubt remains Ilaria – 5.5

It was the only one, I’m afraid, because Mertens had overlapped with him and to the right, if I’m not mistaken, there was no one to give it to. But the question is: how many rounds does it take for the ball to go inside? Insigne is the most able to penetrate the defenses, but as has been said several times he is stubborn: Elmas, on the other hand, passes it. Could it be a coincidence that Napoli’s two goals came when Insigne was replaced? Now at every game I hope he scores, so we will go on credit for a few days and maybe he will return to being altruistic – 5

ELMAS from 45 ‘. As soon as he gets the chance, he starts, even if his problem is to find a winning outlet. Then back to center – 6

I have already said about him in the opinion about Insigne, I saw him better than the captain – 6

MERTENS. Champions are like this: their game can be enclosed in a flicker that breaks the balance. Ciro steals the ball and Napule scores one to zero with Fabian. Then it is he himself who makes the two to zero. He is no longer the former poison-era player who granted privileges to senators regardless of condition – 7

He uproots a ball from Sassuolo’s feet and throws Fabian into a goal exulting from the ground, he scores another amazing one once again in the rain. I understand that Spalletti pulled it out: there are still many competitions to play without Osimhen. But what a pity to deprive yourself of a Mertens in such a form for even 5 minutes! – 7

PETAGNA from 65 ‘. Too bad for that action in the 83rd minute when he does everything by himself and then serves in vain in the center of the area – 6

After that race, the choice to throw the ball to nothing was inexplicable. I can only justify it by thinking he ran out of oxygen to his brain. For the rest, with such a low team he certainly couldn’t make an impact, it was a wasted change – 5

SHOULDER. Perhaps for the first time, also thanks to injuries, he struggled to read the game. In any case, the players are the ones who are on the pitch and it is they who, after one by two, enter the tunnel of fear. It’s a draw that can hurt your head and once again there is the cursed Sassuolo – 5

The indication was to play high, and Napoli at one point placed themselves low, despite the coach’s screams: this is a mistake by the team. We were winning 2-0, we didn’t keep the tension high thinking we were safe: this is also a mistake by the team. The changes are probably his mistake: in a match like this and with Napoli unbalanced in that way, perhaps including Ounas would have been more meaningful. But it is also true that there are still many matches and men are scarce and a coach must take this into account. Certainly, Lucianone was also conditioned by bad luck, as well as by a totally inadequate referee – 5

REFEREE PEZZUTO. Completely inadequate. He makes mistakes after mistakes, from the corners not seen to the foul on Rrahmani which affects the result. And to see Berardi’s, when the neroverdi score the third goal, he has to go to Var – 4

But how can you send a match like this to referee, with the leaders, moreover, such a referee?