Sassuolo-Roma 2-2, technology and Cristante in extremis cheer Mourinho- Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri, sent to Reggio Emilia

The Giallorossi lose ground to Lazio in the race for a place in Europe, but remedy a very complicated situation at the last minute

I wonder if the saying exists in Portuguese who is satisfied, enjoys. Roma took away a point in the 94th minute against a Sassuolo without Scamacca and Raspadori disqualified, avoids defeat number 12 this season but remains at -7 compared to last year. The positive is all here, though Mou adds the feeling of unity of the group that has allowed us to recover.

The figure of the game, however, remains the same . The Special One complained for the umpteenth time about the lack of a movie director: Sunday Mkhitaryan tried, but it was mainly long balls that bypassed the midfield. The absences of Zaniolo (suspended) and El Shaarawy (injured) convinced him to confirm the 3-4-1-2, but Pellegrini still far from the best condition. The result was another poor performance, weighed down by some sesquipedal errors of individuals. Una paperissima by Rui Patricio it’s a equally serious mistake of Karsdorp – who remains behind Traorelooking for an impossible advance – they cost yet another two goals. Roma found themselves 1-2 from the poorly deserved 1-0 caught at the end of the pt on a penalty (right) at the hands of Chiriches.

As always when at a disadvantage, Mou dusted off all the attackers in the final and found equal on Veretout’s corner and Cristante’s gored, two entered from the bench. enough? As the tech said: At least chase away ghosts for one night.

Sassuolo made up for absences better, but neither Berardi nor Frattesi played the best match. The rest was done by the expulsion of Ferrari, too severe for the yardstick held there by the Guide, which forced the neroverdi out of numbers. Fatal.