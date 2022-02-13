Sassuolo-Roma 6pm LIVE LIVE: Pellegrini is in front of Felix-Abraham – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi, without Zaniolo, guests of Dionisi’s men want to join Lazio

There Rome against the Sassuolo has a duty to get up after the ‘prank’ tie against Genoa at the Olimpico in A league and the heavy defeat againstInter in Italian Cup.

17:05 17:13 – 13 Feb The official formations of Sassuolo-Roma SASSUOLO (4-3-3) Advice; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Traore. Annex. Dionysus

Sassuolo-Roma, the official formations

SASSUOLO (4-3-3) 47. Advice; 17. Muldur, 21. Chiriches, 31. Ferrari, 77. Kyriakopoulos; 16. Frattesi, 8. Lopez, 97. Henrique; 25. Berardi, 92. Defrel, 23. Traore. On the bench: 24. Satalino, 56. Pegolo, 4. Magnanelli, 5. Ayhan, 6. Rogerio, 7. Oddei, 11. Ciervo, 13. Peluso, 15. Ceide, 20. Harroui, 29. Samele, 44. Tressoldi . Annex. Dionysus

ROME(3-5-2): 1. Rui Patricio; 23. Mancini, 6. Smalling, 24. Kumbulla; 2. Karsdorp, 77. Mkhitaryan, 27. Oliveira, 7. Pellegrini, 5. Vina; 64. Felix, 9. Abraham. On the bench: 63. Boer, 87. Fuzato, 4. Cristante, 11. Perez, 14. Shomurodov, 15. Maitland-Niles, 17. Veretout, 42. Diawara, 52. Bove, 55. Darboe, 59. Zalewski, 75 Keramitsis. Annex. Mourinho

Referee: Guide. Assistants: Lo Cicero, Prenna. IV Man: Santoro. VAR: Mazzoleni. AVAR: Tegoni.

PREMATCH – There is a need to reverse a course and silence all criticism for the Rome by José Mourinho. At the Mapei Stadium, against Sassuolo by Alessio Dionysus, the Giallorossi must resume their journey in order not to miss the train that leads directly to Europe. Without Nicolò Zaniolodisqualified, and Roger Ibanezinjured, the Special One will be able to count on captain Lorenzo Pilgrims and about Tammy Abraham who, he said yesterday at a press conference, are fine: “Pellegrini is fine, he needs to find some rhythm. Abraham is also fine ”. With a win, Roma would hang up there Lazio in sixth place in the ranking of A leaguewho yesterday won against the Bologna at the Olimpico, and could also earn points on Atalanta And Juventus, today against each other at the Gewiss in Bergamo. As for the neroverdi, they too want to win to reverse the negative trend of the last two games (one lost in the league against Sampdoriaanother lost with Juve in Italian Cup). The former Empoli will not be able to count on Giacomo in attack Raspadori and Gianluca Scamaccaboth disqualified.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – The important defections force the Portuguese coach to make another change of form. Recovered Pilgrims And Abrahambut without Ibanez and Leonardo Spinazzolain addition to the disqualified Zaniolo, Mourinho will take the field with an unprecedented 4-3-3.

WHERE TO SEE – The live TV of Sassuolo-Rome will be broadcast live exclusively on Dazn, starting at 17:15. It will also be visible for its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app.For those who prefer it, through DAZN, they will be able to watch the game in live streaming even on their PC or notebook, by connecting with the official website of the platform, and on all devices. mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, by previously downloading the app. The commentary will be entrusted to Ricky Buscagliawith the technical comment of Simone Tuggers. Alternatively, it is possible to follow the match with the news LIVE by ForzaRoma.info and with Instagram and Facebook updates.

CURIOSITY AND BACKGROUND – There are only 17 precedents between Sassuolo And Rome in A league with nine victories for the Giallorossi, seven draws and only one victory for the Emilians, that of 1 February 2020, which ended 4-2 thanks to goals from Caputoshotgun, Djuricic And Boga for neroverdi e Dzeko And Veretout (on penalty) for the Capitoline. Sassuolo’s only victory came, among other things, at the Mapei Stadium, where, however, there are five wins for Roma and two draws.