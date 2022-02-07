Sassuolo-Rome, not only Zaniolo | Another OFFICIAL absence

Sassuolo-Roma, it’s official: he won’t be on the pitch on February 13th at Mapei Stadium.

The recovery of Mourinho’s team was not the best. After having found some continuity following the double check against Milan and Juventus, Zaniolo and colleagues yesterday experienced yet another setback of their season, drawing in front of their fans on the occasion of the match against Genoa.

As everyone knows by now, yesterday’s 0-0, Saturday 5 February, had a mocking flavor to say the least, if we consider that from a possible advantage to the 90th, we moved on to closing the match in a draw and with the expulsion of the author of a goal that seemed destined to be decisive and, perhaps, to be able to silence several voices that followed one another in recent days.

We are clearly referring to Nicolò Zaniolo, protagonist of a discreet but not brilliant game that could have taken a completely different turn in case of validation of the beautiful goal scored, which was followed by the emblematic and romantic under the Curva Sud, followed by the related disappointment. to the scenario described above.

A sort of deja-vù, experienced just over a month ago on the occasion of Roma-Juventus when the unison race under the hottest sector of the stadium after Pellegrini’s goal was followed by a comeback with shock overtaking in just a few minutes. Without thinking too much about the past, it is now necessary to restart on the right foot and face a cycle of races that is anything but obvious in the best possible way.

Sassuolo-Rome, heavy absence for Dionisi: Raspadori skips the match

It will start on Tuesday 8 February at Inter for the one-off match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. On 13 February, the Giallorossi will fly to Reggio Emilia to face Dionisi’s Sassuolo, beaten in the first leg by a goal at the photo finish by El-Shaarawy, fortunately not throttled by any interference from the Var.

At the Mapei Stadium, as well as at Zaniolo, there will certainly not be Giacomo Raspadori, an important and interesting black-green talent from the 2000 class, who has ended up in the crosshairs of several Italian teams and not because of the growth revealed in the last year. The number 18 remedied a heavy yellow card at the end of the first half of the match at Sampdoria which, being already warned, will prevent him from taking part in the next match.