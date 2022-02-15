Sassuolo-Rome, the report cards of the newspapers: Karsdorp horror, Cristante puts his head in it. Abraham personality

SASSUOLO ROMA DAILY REPORT CARDS – Bryan Cristante avoids a Mourinho the 11th defeat in the league and Roma managed to return from Reggio Emilia with a point against Sassuolo. Race at high pace, sometimes confused, where the Giallorossi do more or less everything. Abraham opens the scoring on a penalty, the Englishman gets the penalty from Oliveira and transforms it with coldness and personality. Bad defense, except Kumbulla, which is more solid than fellow wards. Smalling inattentive, Mancini also, and the Giallorossi are punctured twice. Serious rejection for Karsdorp, mocked several times from behind (so comes the tie). And doubling also develops on a mistake made by him. Mou recovers it with the changes, which give a little shock, and Cristante on a corner stands out and puts in the heart. Oliveira appeared subdued, Pellegrini must recover form. On the other hand, Viña and Mkhitaryan, always present, did well. Felix inaccurate, he eats a goal in front of Consiglio. Here are the report cards of the newspapers.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 6, Kumbulla 6; Karsdorp 4.5, Mkhitaryan 6, Oliveira 5.5, Pellegrini 5, Vina 6.5; Felix 5, Abraham 6.5. Take over: Cristante 6.5, Shomurodov 5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles 5, Perez sv. Trainer: Mourinho 5.5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 6, Kumbulla 6; Karsdorp 4, Mkhitaryan 6, Oliveira 5.5, Pellegrini 5.5, Vina 6.5; Felix 5, Abraham 6. Take over: Cristante 7, Shomurodov 5.5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles sv, Perez sv. Trainer: Mourinho 5.

THE MESSENGER

Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Kumbulla 6; Karsdorp 4, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Oliveira 4.5, Pellegrini 5, Vina 6; Felix 5, Abraham 6.5. Take over: Cristante 6.5, Shomurodov 5.5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles 5, Perez sv. Trainer: Mourinho 5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 5, Smalling 5.5, Kumbulla 6; Karsdorp 4, Mkhitaryan 6, Oliveira 5.5, Pellegrini 5, Vina 6.5; Felix 5, Abraham 6.5. Take over: Cristante 7, Shomurodov 5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles sv, Perez sv. Trainer: Mourinho 5.5.

THE REPUBLIC

Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 4, Smalling 5.5, Kumbulla 5.5; Karsdorp 5, Mkhitaryan 6, Oliveira 5, Pellegrini 5.5, Vina 6; Felix 5, Abraham 6. Take over: Cristante 6.5, Shomurodov 6, Veretout, Maitland-Niles, Perez 6.5. Trainer: Mourinho 5.

THE WEATHER

Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 4.5, Smalling 4.5, Kumbulla 4.5; Karsdorp 4, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Oliveira 5, Pellegrini 4.5, Vina 6; Felix 4,5, Abraham 6. Take over: Cristante 6, Shomurodov 5.5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Perez 6. Trainer: Mourinho 4.5.

ROMANEWS.EU

Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Kumbulla 6; Karsdorp 4, Mkhitaryan 6, Oliveira 5, Pellegrini 5.5, Vina 5.5; Felix 5, Abraham 6. Take over: Cristante 7, Shomurodov 5.5, Veretout 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Perez sv. Trainer: Mourinho 6.