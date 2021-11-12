Sassuolo, the conditions of Boga and Djuricic

How are Boga and Djuricic

Mister Dionisi keeps an eye in the black-green headquarters in particular Boga, held back first by the flu and then by a muscle discomfort that has forced him to forfeit in the last few weeks in the championship. The winger is confident that he will recover in this national break and return to be called up to the championship already from the match against the Sardinians scheduled for Sunday 21 November, but his ownership remains in question.

On the other hand, the one who is not under the eye of the coach is Filip Djuricic, who flew away from Italy to respond to the call-up of the Serbian national team even though the attacking midfielder has missed the last 3 league games due to a muscle problem in his thigh. Djuricic was injured against Venezia on 23 October, then skipping the matches against Empoli, Udinese and Juventus. Sassuolo hopes that the attacking midfielder will not be risked in the national team and preaches caution, however Djuricic should succeed in the championship and be called up again against Cagliari.