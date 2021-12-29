Sassuolo transfer market, Boga’s replacement arrives from Rome?

Will Felix Afena-Gyan replace Boga at Sassuolo?

There are several profiles examined by Sassuolo as Boga’s heir. The most recent low cost solution bears the name of David Miculescu, attack exterior owned by the Uta Arad (valuation of about 1 million euros). But the last option is the one that intrigues the most: Dionisi could hug Felix Afena-Gyan, the jewel born in 2003 that Mourinho is launching more and more often in this championship and that paws to play continuously.

The Sassuolo idea can take off in the next few days: the player will probably not leave for the Africa Cup with his Ghana just to accumulate experience in the service of the Special One, but it is clear that the chance to change club for the next six months in loan, in order to have even more minutes, could appeal to everyone, including Rome. Afena-Gyan in Reggio Emilia would be the first alternative to one between Scamacca and Raspadori in Dionisi’s 4-3-2-1, taking for granted the ownership of Berardi and without forgetting the presence of two other precious pieces such as Djuricic and Defrel.