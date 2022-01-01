Sassuolo transfer market, future Scamacca: Inter’s strategy
These are important weeks for the Sassuolo market. Several jewels in the black-green rose are in the crosshairs of the big names, one of them will say goodbye shortly: Jeremie Boga will go to Atalanta, but he is not the only one who risks leaving Dionisi. Although not in the next few weeks.
Inter want Scamacca
According to today’s edition of “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, Inter want to get serious for Gianluca Scamacca. The Nerazzurri’s idea is to let him do a season as deputy Dzeko, make him mature permanently and then launch him as the new starting center forward. A strategy that has already worked well with Icardi and Lautaro and that could be repeated with him. And to satisfy Sassuolo’s economic demands, it could be added Pinamonti’s card in the deal, valued at 20 million euros and considered as the ideal heir of Scamacca for Sassuolo.
Where will Scamacca play?
Sassuolo, for its part, even more so after the sale of Boga does not need to sell other players e Scamacca currency around 40 million euros. But Inter know that it would be important to anticipate the competition (and a possible auction) that would find a preferential path in the summer: the center forward also likes Milan, Fiorentina, Juventus and some foreign clubs, has a contract until 2025 and therefore the Neroverde company can also afford to raise the price. In the meantime, however, he will not abandon the fantasy coaches at least until the end of the championship: it is then to be understood whether he will stay in Reggio Emilia or if he will take a one-way flight to Milan. Or even for even more distant shores.