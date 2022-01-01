Sassuolo transfer market, future Scamacca: Inter’s strategy

Where will Scamacca play?

Sassuolo, for its part, even more so after the sale of Boga does not need to sell other players e Scamacca currency around 40 million euros. But Inter know that it would be important to anticipate the competition (and a possible auction) that would find a preferential path in the summer: the center forward also likes Milan, Fiorentina, Juventus and some foreign clubs, has a contract until 2025 and therefore the Neroverde company can also afford to raise the price. In the meantime, however, he will not abandon the fantasy coaches at least until the end of the championship: it is then to be understood whether he will stay in Reggio Emilia or if he will take a one-way flight to Milan. Or even for even more distant shores.