Sassuolo transfer market, negotiation closed for Lucca: the situation

Sassuolo closes for Lucca. The Pisa forward is about to become a black-green player. Yet another blow in perspective for the Emilian club that once again focuses on a young Italian.
Lucca al Sassuolo: here we are
Lorenzo Lucca is about to officially become a Sassuolo footballer. The neroverde club and Pisa have found an agreement to bring the player to Emilia, it remains to be determined whether the striker will move now or next summer. This is a transfer that will cost Sassuolo about 10 million euros with Lucca probably representing Scamacca’s substitute (in orbit Inter) for the future. Second shot then from Serie B for Sassuolo who also closed the deal for Moro from Padua.
Lucca al Sassuolo would open the exit doors to Defrel
Following as an interested spectator the negotiation between Sassuolo and Lucca, is Sampdoria: the arrival of Lucca, in fact, would open the doors of the sale to Gregoire Defrel, and the Sampdoria company would be ready on the precise indication of Mr. Giampaolo, who has already identified the French attacker as the right pawn to give new life to the Ligurian attack. Sampdoria, among other things, shouldn’t have a particularly hard time finding an agreement with Sassuolo, despite the expiration of the player’s contract only for June 2024: it could close for no more than 5 million euros.