Sassuolo transfer market, negotiation closed for Lucca: the situation

Lucca al Sassuolo would open the exit doors to Defrel

Following as an interested spectator the negotiation between Sassuolo and Lucca, is Sampdoria: the arrival of Lucca, in fact, would open the doors of the sale to Gregoire Defrel, and the Sampdoria company would be ready on the precise indication of Mr. Giampaolo, who has already identified the French attacker as the right pawn to give new life to the Ligurian attack. Sampdoria, among other things, shouldn’t have a particularly hard time finding an agreement with Sassuolo, despite the expiration of the player’s contract only for June 2024: it could close for no more than 5 million euros.