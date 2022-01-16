Sassuolo-Verona, the official formations

They face off at the Mapei Stadium Sassuolo and Hellas Verona in the lunch match at 12:30. The neroverdi want to confirm Empoli’s great performance on the pitch. On the contrary, the Gialloblù want to redeem the home misstep against Salernitana.

The choices of the two coaches

Dionisi has to do without the suspended Berardi but confirms the classic 4-2-3-1 with returns from the 1st minute of Frattesi And Scamacca. The novelty is Muldur, which will act together with Kyriakopoulos And Raspadori in the trident behind the center forward.

Tudor recovers all the players at the last minute but makes only three line-up changes compared to last week’s Bentegodi defeat. In midfield Tameze takes the place of the suspended Ilic while Barak wins the ballot with Kevin Lasagna and returns as owner to support the couple Caprari-Simeone.

The official formations:

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, M. Lopez; Muldur, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Scamacca. All .: Dionysus

Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Ayhan, Harroui, Mata, Aucelli, Tressoldi, Abubakar, Paz, Pieragnolo, Defrel.

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Caprari, Simeone. All .: Tudor

Available: Pandur, Berardi, Faraoni, Kalinic, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Rüegg, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa, Coppola.