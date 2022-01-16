Sassuolo-Verona: the official formations

Sassuolo-Verona: where to see it on TV

The live TV of Sassuolo-Verona will be broadcast on Dazn and Sky Sport. The live broadcast from the Mapei Stadium will start at 12:30.

We also remind you that the Sassuolo-Verona match will be visible in streaming on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the DAZN app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to a Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. It will also be possible to follow the challenge thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.