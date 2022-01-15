Sassuolo-Verona, the press conference of Mr. Dionisi

Dionisi on the Sassuolo standings

“We are happy, but it is very short, we are all there: you lose a game you have 4 more in front, you win one you have 4 just behind. Now we don’t have to focus on the ranking, we have to give continuity to our path through a different determination that we have shown that we have not always “.

Dionisi on the potential of Verona

“Verona have had a very clear identity for years and are carrying it forward despite a change of coach and a few players. Tomorrow it will be a very difficult match and I am thinking of the match against Torino at home, where we have not expressed ourselves. at our levels. Hellas play with offensive players, qualitatively they have important players. In the offensive terminals they have players who are showing their qualities. It is difficult to face because they play man on man and it is a team that is showing why Verona are doing very well. It will hardly end 0-0, either because of our offensive propensity, or because of the offensive strength of Verona because they have important players. “