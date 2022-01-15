Sassuolo-Verona, the press conference of Mr. Dionisi
The eve of the championship for the Sassuolo of mister Alessio Dionisi, the neroverdi will host Verona on the 22nd matchday of Serie A 2021/22: kick-off scheduled at 12:30. The coach of the hosts spoke at the press conference, below are the most interesting passages from a Fantasy Football perspective.
Dionisi on the Sassuolo standings
“We are happy, but it is very short, we are all there: you lose a game you have 4 more in front, you win one you have 4 just behind. Now we don’t have to focus on the ranking, we have to give continuity to our path through a different determination that we have shown that we have not always “.
Dionisi on the potential of Verona
“Verona have had a very clear identity for years and are carrying it forward despite a change of coach and a few players. Tomorrow it will be a very difficult match and I am thinking of the match against Torino at home, where we have not expressed ourselves. at our levels. Hellas play with offensive players, qualitatively they have important players. In the offensive terminals they have players who are showing their qualities. It is difficult to face because they play man on man and it is a team that is showing why Verona are doing very well. It will hardly end 0-0, either because of our offensive propensity, or because of the offensive strength of Verona because they have important players. “
Dionisi on the absence of Berardi
“We will miss Domenico, but this is one more incentive for a team that can show that this team needs Domenico very much, but can bring out something good without his top player. He is an inspiration for everyone, he is a opportunity for those who will play in his place and for the team not to show that they depend on a single player. But who will play tomorrow will have different characteristics from Domenico and this will lead the team to express themselves in a different way, because when Domenico is on the field it determines him. sometimes game situations “.
Dionisi on unavailable for the match with Verona
“Domenico Berardi we have already said. There will be no Djuricic, Matheus Henrique. The injured, then there is Francesco Magnanelli who has started to review the pitch, he did some training with the team but tomorrow the captain will not be in the game either, then Traore is in the Africa Cup. But we will be there, we are more than 11 and I will be able to make some choices. “