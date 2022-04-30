Satellite images show the destruction of the Mariupol plant

“It’s a massacre,” says Mariupol attack survivor 1:11

(CNN Spanish) — Russia’s war in Ukraine does not let up. The Russian Defense Ministry has finally confirmed that it is using submarines in the Black Sea to carry out cruise missile strikes against Ukrainian targets.

Ukraine, meanwhile, says its troops continue to resist Russian attacks on several fronts, despite new evidence that Russian units are crossing the border.

Here are some of the latest developments

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has been significantly destroyed by Russian strikes, satellite images show: Nearly every building at the Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, has been destroyed, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show.

There are large holes in the ceilings, the telltale sign of a military attack. Some roofs have completely collapsed and some buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Many of the residential and government buildings directly east of the plant have also been completely destroyed.

CNN previously reported that Ukrainian forces and hundreds of remaining residents have taken refuge in the deep cellars of the steel plant. It is not clear from satellite images taken on Friday if any of the military strikes have destroyed any of the basement facilities.

Sviatoslav Palamar, commander of the Azov Regiment at the plant, told CNN on Friday that the plant has been heavily bombarded by artillery, ship and air strikes.

“There are basements and bunkers that we can’t get to because they’re under rubble,” Palamar said. “We don’t know if people are alive or not. There are children from four months to 16 years old. But there are people trapped in places that cannot be reached.”

A Russian submarine launches missiles against Ukraine: Images released Friday by the Russian Defense Ministry allegedly show Kalibr cruise missiles being launched from a diesel submarine somewhere in the Black Sea. “The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the Black Sea Fleet has launched a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea against the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

A week ago, the Ukrainian armed forces reported that two dozen Russian fleet units were still operating in the Black Sea, including “missile-armed submarines.” This Monday they added that Russian troops were “launching missile and bomb attacks against military and civilian infrastructure, including from strategic bombers, ships and submarines.”

Ukraine Holds Off Russian Forces Amid Intensifying Attacks: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops are increasing their presence in eastern Ukraine by bringing in units normally based in Russia’s Far East. He said last-ditch efforts by Russian soldiers to force their way into the Izium area had been resisted, but they were continuing to press an offensive toward the town of Lyman, a major railway hub that was hit by Russian artillery on Friday. The General Staff added that there was also heavy fighting around Rubizhne and Popasna, two cities that the Russians have been trying to take for several weeks.

CNN witnesses the devastation in Kharkiv, Ukraine 2:29

Bombings on the Russian border: The shelling of a town in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, caused damage but no casualties, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz. He said in a statement that the village of Zhecha came under fire when air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian plane entering Russian territory. The shock wave from the incident damaged the cladding of the “technological buildings of the oil terminal” and the surrounding area, Bogomaz said, adding that no one was injured.

Russia rejects Mariupol evacuation proposals: Russia rejects all proposals to evacuate Mariupol, according to a senior Ukrainian official. Myhailo Podoliak said Russia is rejecting efforts to help evacuate people from the besieged port city “because it is symbolic for the enemy to destroy the city and its defenders – the Azov Regiment.”

“The president and the head of the president’s office are continually appealing to world leaders to help us convince the Russian side of the need for a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol,” Podoliak said in a statement posted on the Russian website. ruling party Servant of the People. He added that the Russians showed “a complete unwillingness to talk” or make concessions.

UK Ambassador returns to Kyiv: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has thanked the United Kingdom for the return of its ambassador to Kyiv. Although it has not been officially announced from London that Melinda Simmons returns to work in the Ukrainian capital, she herself tweeted this Friday: “It’s been a long journey, but it was worth the distance. I’m glad to be back in Kyiv.” In his video address on Friday night, Zelensky said the British ambassador’s return meant diplomatic missions from 27 countries were back in Kyiv. “This is a very important gesture of support for Ukraine and we are grateful to all of them,” she said.

Poland sends reinforcements to Ukraine: Poland has sent more than 200 T-72 main battle tanks to Ukraine in recent weeks, Polskie Radio, Poland’s national public service radio, said on Friday, citing the IAR news agency. So far, Poland has provided Ukraine with $1.6 billion worth of military equipment, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week. In addition to battle tanks, Radio Polskie said, the equipment also includes dozens of infantry fighting vehicles and the 2S1 Carnation self-propelled howitzers, drones, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Piorun (Thunderbolt) man-portable air defense systems.

This article was written with input from Paul P. Murphy, Eliza Mackintosh, Sana Noor Haq, Simone McCarthy, Brad Lendon, and CNN staff.