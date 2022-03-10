Satellite or 5G, the battle to take the Internet where fiber does not reach

Starlink, satellite internet SpaceX , Elon Musk’s space company, is ideal for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. It uses advanced satellites in low orbit, with speeds between 100Mbps and 200Mbps and latency as low as 20ms in most places (in beta).

Today we are going to review how this deployment of Alternative Internet to Fiber and ADSL and which technology is ahead in this particular battle.

Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at around 550 km, and cover the entire globe. In favor of this wide coverage, we also find certain drawbacks, such as the need to place Starlink in a place where there is a clear view of the sky to be able to stay connected to satellites as they move overhead. Objects that obstruct the connection between your Starlink and the satellite, such as tree branches, poles, or roofs, will cause service interruptions.

The cost of the service does not play in its favor either, 499 euros of initial payment for the Starlink kit, 60 euros of shipping costs to Spain and a monthly price of 99 euros for the service. In Spain, those who live in isolated areas can benefit, although fiber coverage continues to grow more and more and will reach the entire population in this decade.

The deployment of 5G as a real alternative

Mobile operators are working hard to increase their coverage in 5G mobile networks, which can also be used to have Internet at home. His increased speed and reduced latency (or response time) present this technology as an interesting alternative to fixed broadband plans.

For example, Vodafone announced in the past Mobile World Congress 2022 that it will carry the Real 5G (5G NSA) to 46% of the populationreaching 1,000 municipalities, of which 245 correspond to some with less than 1,000 inhabitants.

These less crowded areas are usually left out of the most important expansions in the network, but little by little work is being done so that there is access also in areas of difficult access, whose digitization is also key to progress and adaptation to the needs of the world. current technology.

For example, Orange announced at the beginning of February 2022 its plan to bring 700 MHz 5G (the one in charge of offering greater penetration indoors and more range, to the detriment of greater simultaneous connections) to more than more than 1,100 municipalities, 820 of them with populations of between 1,000 and 50,000 inhabitants and 140 populations of less than 1,000 inhabitants in 30 provinces, thus helping in the bridging the digital divide.

Also products such as Vodafone’s 5G Home, with which the operator will offer up to 1 Gbps speed with an FWA solution that allows up to 35 devices to be connected, are a alternative to fiber optics for areas without coveragebut also in areas where there is coverage as a way of giving customers more possibilities.