Satin pants: this is how they are combined to go elegant to the office

The satin pantss are an alternative to the more elegant models that make up our wardrobe. It is true that we love to wear tailor to the office for its timeless and versatile cut, qualities that ensure us to be well dressed at all times. However, these are not the only ones, and the brilliant designs made of silk they crave under this same slogan not only because of their sophistication, but also because they are one of the most comfortable that exist.

From its texture on our skin, to the fluid movements that can be achieved satin pantsone of the holding models for 2022, they are also very fresh to wear in spring. Protagonists of the catwalks in shot low and loose cuts, usually with wide legs, conquered the street style. Anne Hathaway, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez they go for them mostly in monochrome styles to keep it simple.

While this is a quality that we have seen replicated on the runway, usually in combinations all in black or whitethe possibilities to take them with seal shapel are possible without being predictable or boring. We wear them at home during the pandemic for your comfort, however, when we do it to show them off outside, there are many resources to call on to make it clear that it is a sophisticated styling. We list some proposals below.

How to combine satin pants for the office in 2022?

all blank

Satin pants with buttoned blouse by Peter Do, Spring-Summer 2022. Peter Do/Gorunway

Few things are more craving on warm spring and summer days than wearing outfits monochrome on white. Undoubtedly, one way to make a style statement that is also very fresh is by betting on garments satin, as we saw in the Peter Do collection. The flowy pants find their ideal pair in a shirt, stylized with sandals and an imposing trench coat that manages to elevate the look even more.

With ruffled blouses