Satins: Omicron escapes rapid swabs, 1 in 2 is a false negative – Healthcare

Omicron escapes rapid swabs which risk becoming useless. Almost 1 in 2 is in fact a false negative. This is what Guido Rasi, consultant to the commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and scientific director of Consulcesi says. “With the omicron variant destined to become predominant – he declares – the rapid antigenic swabs risk becoming useless. The new version of the Sars-CoV-2 virus seems able to escape more frequently the diagnostic tests most used today”. And he adds: “Now more than ever it is essential that healthcare professionals continue to keep up to date on the evolution of the virus and on knowledge in both the diagnostic and therapeutic fields”.

The Food and Drug Administration (Fda). “Preliminary data indicate that about 40% of people positive for the omicron variant may be negative on rapid tests, almost 1 in 2,” explains Rasi, according to which the “loss” of reliability of rapid antigen tests could make it “more complicated and difficult” contain the pandemic. “I hope updated and reliable rapid tests for omicron will soon be available – he underlines – but in the meantime it is necessary to raise our guard. In this context, the role of health professionals will be even more central in the evaluation of patients”. “For our part – echoes Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi – we will continue to expand and update our training offer as much as possible”.