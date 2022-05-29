Satire against elites wins the Palme d’Or

Alejandra Musi, sent

CANNES, France, May 29 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Alfonso Cuarón took to the stage of the most important night of the Cannes Film Festival to present the Palme d’Or: “Cannes is a special place, we live in an apocalyptic world, everything goes faster, the multiplication of screens and cinema offers us its accelerations and its infinite attention to detail.

“A world of the internet pushes us to observe concrete things. That is why Cannes is so particular. Cannes celebrates cinema and films in the best and most universal way,” he said before presenting the trophy to Ruben Östlund.

The Swedish was the winner of the night with Triangle of sadness, the funny and powerful satire with which he laughs at capitalism and its excesses, ridiculing privileged characters and putting them in extreme situations, playing with hierarchies.

“We made this film with provocation so that whoever sees it reflects. So that it interacts with the public. We are very happy that the jury has recognized our film,” he said upon receiving the recognition, which he already obtained in 2017 for The square, being Pedro Almodóvar the president of the Jury.

Later, at the press conference, he said: “I was inspired by directors like Buñuel, who managed to make funny films but at the same time dealt with very important issues. I wanted to make a film that audiences can get hooked on and have a good time with and at the same time At the same time they see topics that are crucial, like when you have a good conversation with your friends and you laugh while you are talking about essential things, that was the idea,” he explained.

His next job, he advanced, will follow the same line: “It happens on a plane, on a 10-hour flight in which the passengers suddenly realize that the entertainment system does not work and how horrible that is,” he said. the filmmaker, which caused laughter.

An encounter that questions

In detail, the story is about a luxury boat full of millionaires who, when shipwrecked, find themselves in the dilemma of knowing that the only person who knows how to fish is dedicated to cleaning. Vincent Lindon, president of the Cannes Jury, said that the decision to award this work was democratic, in which there was consensus with the rest of the judges: Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, the British actress and director Rebecca Hall, the model and actress Danish Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

On his way down the red carpet, Cuarón highlighted the ability of this film encounter to adapt to the times, rewarding works that, as happened with Triangue of sadness, are not afraid to innovate in the way they speak to audiences:

“The Cannes Festival is by far the great gathering of cinema, a place that protects the flame of film, wherever cinema will go in the future. In Cannes there is always an evolution, we already saw it in the 60s and there is a continuous rejuvenation Cannes evolves along with cinema,” he said.

Chavezmontes consolidates

Julio Chavezmontes, in a telephone connection from Madrid, spoke about what this recognition means: “The emotion is indescribable, there is no better medicine than the Palme d’Or,” the producer told EL UNIVERSAL, referring to the moment of health that is passing, when contracting Covid-19.

The 39-year-old Mexican has established himself as a producer with an exquisite vision who knows how to support successful projects. Last year he was present at the French festival with Annete, by Leos Carax, who won the Best Director Award; Memoria, which won the Jury Prize, and Bergman’s Island, by director Mia Hansen-Løve, which garnered great reviews. This year, his career is crowned with the Palme d’Or.

About what it is that attracts him to a film to decide to get involved in it, he commented:

“It is intuition and the great team that I have because they are not only my decisions, but we have always opted for films that take risks. Our motto has been to look for films that provoke and take us out of our comfort zone, that try things that have not been tried. before and who, in particular, are not afraid of failing”.

Triangle of sadness is a film that follows the line of Parasite by achieving a piece capable of moving critics and delivering an impeccably crafted film without losing sight of the public, something that is a priority for the Mexican.

“All the films we make are designed for theaters and audiences. I’m glad there are multiple ways for people to approach films, I think a big part of the enjoyment of going to a movie theater is being able to laugh with other people, feel uncomfortable in company,” he said.

The producer considered that it is still early to know if his film will be able to be on a platform in the future: “It is very important that films find different ways to be enjoyed.”

Chavezmontes said that he does not know if Alfonso Cuarón has seen the film, "but the truth is that the fact that he was the one who handed over the Palme d'Or makes everything even more special," concluded the founder of PIANO.