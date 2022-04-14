“Satire is a very effective resource”

The official Cuban press came out to justify the blunders of Lisa Cuestaruler’s wife Diaz-Canelwho has not stopped creating controversy since she declared herself “twitterer in chief”.

The official journalist Arleen Rodríguez Derivet, a regular at the Round Table and the portal Cubadebatein addition to being one of the hosts of the podcast “Chapeando Bajito”, argued this Tuesday in favor of Cuesta that “irony, satire and even making fun of opponents, without losing a smile, is a very effective resource, of which The leaders of the Revolution have brilliantly used it throughout history.”

Derivet considered that the “playful” component of the message referring to her husband as “the dictator of my heart”“surprised almost everyone”, but that “the casual style of the note and the very atmosphere of joy of the chosen photo, made the account, opened less than two weeks, grow exponentially”.

“What came after and the way in which this grandmother attracted so many young followers on Twitter, generated more than one debate among those of us who are dedicated to communication,” the journalist also points out in her analysis, who described this reaction as good, ” because it goes ahead and because it leaves messages that, with very few resources, dismantle in a short time the most aggressive discourse of the adversary”.

He also stated that “without a doubt, Lis Cuesta’s tweet disturbed two types of network users: haters or haters (it was logical since the message was love) and those who believe that love cannot be mixed with politics” .

He also suggested that “hopefully we are entering a new phase in our ways of communicating” to praise Lis Cuesta’s alleged feat of gaining followers on her social network, at the cost of ridicule, cynicism and lack of respect towards Cubans. .

Rodríguez Derivet also pointed out, after quoting his colleague Reinier Duardo, that “the characterization of the account is absolutely personal, which makes it clear that it is not something official, not even in her capacity as a MINCULT official. Much less is it about the communication of the First Lady, a position that does not exist in Cuba.”

He also added in his defense that “we usually quote Martí or Che when he said that the revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love, but we do not always accept public declarations of love in that area.”

“Incredibly, it is that love that saves us and distinguishes us from those who want to erase us from the map,” he pointed out to focus his cannons against Cuban activists and opponents, whom he compared to the Nazis who “handed out lists of Jews in Hitlerite Germany,” while referring to Coco Fariñas’s meetings with US congressmen.

Lis Cuesta this Sunday unleashed endless memes and comments on networks, after posting a message on her Twitter account in which she wrote: “The one who is cute is! And, also, inside and out: the dictator of my heart”.

His teenage language and the term “dictator” surprised users, who immediately began to respond to him.

“Let this ridiculous moment be captured,” said one tweeter. “Cuba, the only country in the world where politicians make better memes than memers,” commented another.

“I thought it was the parody account. How much vulgarity, for God’s sake!” Said a young woman. “You shouldn’t tweet without lunch, ma’am,” they asked.

“The shoes squeeze me, the stockings make me hot, and you are the little dictator of my heart,” a Cuban mocked, along with a photograph of some shoes worn by Díaz-Canel’s wife in a cultural event and that, clearly, they were of no use to him.

But this message was not enough for him, and This Monday he published another in which he sowed controversy again telling Cubans to relax.

In his text, Cuesta, addressed to his detractors, also announced that he would give them “a truce.”

“Hello. Calm down, relax, I’ll give you a moment of truce,” he wrote along with the hashtags #TeMolestaMiAmor, #CubaVive and #VamosConTodo.

However, the truce was only words, because that last message also received its share of criticism and ridicule on the network.

“With the situation that the country is going through and you being the first lady, these types of things are totally out of place, respect yourself a little, respect the people, it seems like a tweet from a Central Havana manor,” commented a soccer lover.

“You really lose all seriousness, ma’am! Tweeting such abnormalities is immature youth. Aren’t you supposed to be ‘the first lady’??? Let’s see if you act like one once in your life and stop writing nonsense things” a young man demanded.

“Let’s go with everything! Do not ever give up making a fool of yourself, keep it up, it’s very funny to see the ‘class’ you have,” said a photographer.