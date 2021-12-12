“Satisfaction with the goal. Milan are a strong team but they had to end differently”

L’Udinese’s Portuguese striker, Beto, author of the goal of the advantage, spoke in the post game to the microphones of SkySport. First words about the goal against Milan: “Goal? I had to score first and not on the rebound. Milan are a strong team but we have what it takes to win any match. I chose to come to Italy, what I went through was difficult but now I want to continue like this and take everything ”.

His particular training: “Tennis balls? In my first club I trained like this. I am a striker who has many opportunities but I often make a mistake, my coaches made me train with tennis balls “.

If Gotti played an important role in its explosion: “I owe a lot to Gotti who valued me and taught me a lot. It’s my first year here and I managed to score several goals in a short time, thank you so much “.

If there could be a call-up to the national team against Italy: “At the moment I only think about Udinese“.

TO DAZN, then, the Udinese striker added:

GOAL AND IDOL – “I don’t know how many goals I can score or how many I can get: I will work and continue to do so. I want to win and score, but the team comes first. My first idol was Samuel Eto’o but I’m not comparable with him or with other great strikers I know. I am different. But today was a special match, played against Zlatan, a football god. Playing against him was a dream, I woke up today and I couldn’t be happier.“

THE MATCH – “Yes, today we had more desire to win. I felt it could be a good match, too bad. We need to do more. Me too, because I’m fine but I made several mistakes. I am always ready to improve. I work on everything, I am a complete but also incomplete striker. Why do I have to improve finishing, attack on goal, header … everything!“