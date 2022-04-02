Installed in Group B that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar, along with England, Iran and a European winner of the playoff, the coach of the United States National Team, Gregg Berhalter, shared his impressions on the rivals he will have to play against. face in the initial phase of the competition.

The United States coach celebrated the fact of coinciding with England in Group B. Getty Images

“We think it’s a good group,” Berhalter said. “We know that all the opponents in the World Cup are difficult, but with England you have an exciting matchup; Iran is a different opponent and they have done well in qualifying and then we will have to wait to see who the third opponent is,” he commented. the strategist, waiting to meet the fourth member of Group B.

“Overall I’m satisfied with the group and excited to start. We played Wales recently in a friendly match, we know Scotland and their history. And then with Ukraine, you’re rooting for them naturally just because of everything that’s going on and you want to give it to people hope and that spirit so that it is good to see Ukraine move forward,” added the coach.

Berhalter also said he was pleased to face his English counterpart, commanded by Gareth Southgate, for the third time in the history of both countries. The US team’s strategist did not hold back his praise for his counterpart.

“We’ve known each other for a long time and he’s a guy that I look up to and he’s always been there for me, always giving me advice,” Berhalter said. “When I first accepted the job as national team manager I saw him as a mentor and I have a lot of respect for what he is doing. I am really looking forward to competing against England. I approached him when I got the job and asked him if He was interested in telling me more about international soccer and because of the kind of person Gareth is, he was more than happy to have those conversations and we have kept in touch.”