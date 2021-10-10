“Satisfied with the work so far in Cardano”





We receive and publish the communiqué from the mayor of Cardano at Campo Maurizio Colombo, which replies to the Democratic Party. The communication also contains a paragraph dedicated to the theme of urban planning and signed by the councilor Rosiello

RESPONSE TO THE PUBLIC COMMUNICATION BY THE DIRECTIVE AND SECRETARY OF THE CIRCLE OF THE PD OF CARDANO AL CAMPO.

I would say that this administration arrives in mid-term with great satisfaction for what it has done in works and interventions in the area while it was forced to manage the most unpredictable could ruin it and that still worries us and that bears the name of COVID 19 -SARS.

The programming in progress and above all the works now completed and those still in progress, are under the eyes of all citizens (who want to see them and judge them at the same time)

I invite the board of directors and the secretary of the PD circle to have closer and continuous relations with their advisers since many of the notes moved and recommendations made represent repetitions of what we have already publicly discussed in the very latest municipal councils to which it would have been the case that at least the policy makers were present as listeners.

Since I consider it a duty to clarify the doubts raised in the written document received and despite the fact that what you read derives from “hearsay” rather than “according to someone”, the following is answered:

WASTE COLLECTION: if there are or have been inefficiencies in my opinion in an irrelevant way in the collection, they are certainly not attributable to contracts or to extensions of existing contracts pending the new contract which, however, despite the complexity of the drafting occurred, is it will conclude by October. Regardless of the contract procedures, the service must be and was punctual and precise. Any reports that eventually come to us above all from individual citizens are immediately addressed, and taken into consideration for a rapid resolution almost always attributed to the contractor company which has the obligation, up to the last day of the contract, to carry out the work with diligence and shrewdness.

GREEN MAINTENANCE: the same cuts as in other years have been made, by strengthening them, paying special attention to the areas facing school buildings, residential areas and public parks, it is true that maintaining a suitable urban decor in a large area such as that of Cardano need for such a number of workers that today we are not allowed to have

CALENDAR: The revision of the current graphics of the calendar has already been requested, which is still under study.

FOUNTAIN IN FRONT OF THE MUNICIPALITY: it is expected that it will be put back into operation. Inspections have already been carried out by specialized technicians who, on the basis of the works to be carried out, were able to quantify the expenditure to be incurred. Extraordinary maintenance will involve the replacement of some submersible pumps, the cleaning and insulation of small rooms with water leaks as well as the revision of the connection network to the station which guarantees the functioning and management of the jets and colors.

PLANTER: Maintenance included in the redevelopment project of P.zza Mazzini together with the refurbishment of parking lots, road markings and asphalting presented months ago.

IDENTITY CARDS: answered in the press about a month ago explaining clearly the nature of the difficulties encountered.

Loading... Advertisements

ON THE URBAN ISSUE, THE COUNCILOR TO THE MATCH VITO ROSIELLO REPLIES DIRECTLY

I firmly believe that Mr. Zocchi (whom I don’t have the pleasure of knowing) and his management are far from what the simple concept of urban planning of a city can be and evidently we are not aware of the fact that the group that represents the PD in the council has recommended, having seen the programming in the DUP 2022, precisely in the last council at the end of September, to wait to put in place the PGT. Not even, I believe, is it known that the Cardano al Campo AC has the program of “Urban Regeneration” in progress, a very important action for a sure review of the existing structures and for the possibility of redeveloping the environment in which we are living, from always declared preparatory to the PGT.

The existing PGT (general plan of the territory), with a resolution approved by the PD in the past administration, was extended to a year following the approval of the PTCP (territorial provincial coordination plan) and having been approved by the same majority, I refer to the sender “the safeguarding someone’s interests “.

I remain at your disposal and thank you for ensuring the ample willingness to seek at all costs the determination necessary to always give the best in work, safeguarding in the best possible way the actions of sure interest of the entire Cardanese citizenship.

Sure I have provided an exhaustive and timely response to what I have received and sincerely thanking you for the good wishes received, I take this opportunity to send you and all the Board of Directors you represent

Yours sincerely

Mayor

Maurizio Colombo



