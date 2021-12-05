Satoshi Nakamoto, the faceless man who invented Bitcoin

At the beginning of 2009, a certain Satoshi Nakamoto launches a revolutionary invention: it is the “Bitcoin”, the first completely independent and decentralized cryptocurrency. Two years later, this elusive character will disappear from circulation. In six videos, the new ARTE series tries to trace the origins of digital currency, starting from the mysterious identity of its creator (still without a face).

1Cryptography

This form of communication, readable only by those who know the codes, was essential for the nations involved in the Second World War. But it will be even more so for commercial exchanges in the web age: a group of computer scientists – called “Cypherpunks” – tried to encode an electronic, anonymous money, free from links with banks or other financial intermediaries. The project fails, except for one Satoshi Nakamoto, who in the midst of the subprime crisis and “toxic” securities creates the bitcoin code.

2Let the war begin

Bitcoins, or digital currency, are beginning to be used by those who need them most in the web ecosystem: that is, figures such as whistleblowers but above all net-criminals.

At this point, Satoshi Nakamoto slips off the project of the first cryptocurrency in history, leaving very little clues about his real identity.

3An impenetrable fortress

While the media (Newsweek in the head) think they have revealed the face that hides behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin program is gaining more and more followers: free, polycentric and indecipherable by nature, cryptocurrency is the subject of a new gold rush.

4Money, money, money

“One day you can afford a pizza, the next day you buy a sports car”. The Bitcoin project takes on unusual dimensions: now we talk more about the great fortunes it has generated and not about its revolutionary significance on a technological level. The cryptocurrency fever is so high that a certain Craig Wright suddenly claims the authorship of Bitcoin. Credible?

5David versus Goliath

Everyone wants to jump on the winner’s chariot. Since the boom of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, followers of Satoshi Nakamoto have launched into the sector of the “blockchain”, the technology underlying his invention. Big companies are also riding the wave, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

6The Apocalypse?

Not just Facebook: it is the turn of states and central banks to take an interest in cryptocurrencies. China is the most advanced country from this point of view, with its e-Yuan, which however seems to be in antithesis with the values ​​promoted by Satoshi Nakamoto: open-source, freedom, decentralization … His invention will manage not to be overwhelmed by events?