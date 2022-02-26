Saturation of public health services favors the expansion of low-cost private medicine

The medical imaging service is one of the most requested at Asembis, according to its founder. (Photo for EF)

The long waiting lists at the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and the suspension of some of its services, due to the pandemic, caused the expansion of the portfolio of specialties offered by low-cost private medical institutions.

“With all this hard issue that the pandemic has been, some CCSS services closed. So listening to our patients has been key to determining what they need,” explained Rebeca Villalobos, founder of the Association of Medical Services for Social Welfare (Asembis).

For 15 months —from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to June 2021— the dentistry service was suspended and only attended emergencies. The pandemic has also led to increases in waiting lists in specialties such as orthopedics.

The long waiting periods in the CCSS are not new and some people prefer to speed up the processes by going to private health centers. Due to the foregoing, the brands positioned in the affordable price line, such as Clinicas sin Fronteras and Asembis, increased their service portfolios.

In the last five years, Asembis went from offering 35 to 42 specialties, while Clinicas sin Fronteras increased its offer from 25 to 31 in the last three years.

Asembis has been operating for 31 years with a start marked by its focus on visual health. The 42 specialties she has added in the last five years include internal medicine, urology, podiatry, orthopedics and dermatology.

Four areas are the most requested by patients: general medicine that is linked to medical images and laboratory; ophthalmology and optometry, also dentistry and finally the audiology part. “These are the services that have grown the most in recent years,” said Villalobos.

The founder of Asembis explained that they are based on the well-known Paretto’s Law or Law 80/20, which states that 80% of the results come from 20% of the efforts. In this way, the demand of the patients makes the growth of the specialties exist.

Asembis inaugurated its optical laboratory in Guadeloupe in 2021. (Photo for EF)

In order to expand the brand and the services it offers, during 2021 Asembis made an investment of ¢400 million, which included the opening of offices, improvements to existing ones and the opening of an optical laboratory. When the Association started, in 1991, the investment was $300.

Asembis had 13 clinics in 2017 and closed 2021 with 17. During this 2022 they plan to open four more branches.

For its part, Clinics without Borders expanded the offer of specialties in the last three years with the services of gynecology, gastroscopy, orthodontics, endodontics, specialty in maxillofacial surgeries and dermatology.

“Our main reason as a Foundation is to cover the needs of the population in general, allowing people – given the saturation of the public health system and who cannot pay the high costs of private medicine – to meet their needs and have access to care. high-quality medical and dental care”, stressed Italo Malca, general manager of Clinicas sin Fronteras.

This foundation has more than 20 years in the market and has 35 specialties, in which it offers services such as acupuncture and even magnetic resonance imaging.

Like Asembis, Clinicas sin Fronteras expanded its portfolio of services based on the identification of patient needs. Clinics without Borders currently has 19 branches distributed inside and outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Malca explained that the Foundation offers low amounts because they negotiate the best cost with service and supply providers and then transfer it to the final price of the service.

At Asembis they also take care of their operating costs and define the prices according to the offer of services with the objective of positioning themselves 20% to 40% below the existing rates in the market in each specialty. With outsourced services, the ‘win-win’ method is also used.

“When the specialists are going to sign a contract, we tell them that one of the characteristics is that the amount of the consultation is going to be a little lower than what is charged privately. We reach agreements where the doctor can have 60% and 40%. There are different negotiations”, explained Villalobos.

In addition to the portfolio of specialties, Asembis implemented in 2021 and early 2022 the medical emergency service in two branches in Guápiles and Pinares, until midnight.

“We are testing it and seeing the behavior to extend it throughout the day,” Villalobos said.

People who prefer low-cost private medical services will have one more option to choose from, since the Metropolitan Hospital announced in May 2021 that it would compete within this segment in the short term. At the close of the edition, the Metropolitan did not respond to the queries sent.

The company reported last year that the investment to carry out the project in two years would be $10 million, which includes the creation of two clinics: one in Alajuela and the other to the east of the Central Valley.