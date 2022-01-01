Saturday 1 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, Lose yourself in Rome for a day

Leave a day in Rome | Sky Original production

Exciting Sky Original film by and with Edoardo Leo flanked by Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their long life together.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 9.45 pm / channel 307)

The wings of Freedom

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in the prison drama based on Stephen King. A banker convicted of murder forms a close friendship with another inmate as he prepares for his escape.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

First chapter of the saga with Daniel Radcliffe. Endowed with special powers, little Harry Potter begins his adventure at Hogwarts School of Wizardry and faces the evil Voldemort.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Tom & Jerry

Between animation and live action, the origins of a historic rivalry. Jerry the mouse arrives at a New York hotel to attend a wedding. To get rid of it, the cat Tom is hired.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

The great return of Harrison Ford in the fourth chapter with Cate Blanchett and Shia LaBeouf. 1950s: Followed by the Soviets, Indy must find a relic with supernatural powers.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The shark

3 Oscars and 1 Golden Globe to the spectacular Steven Spielberg blockbuster with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. A ferocious shark wreaks havoc on an Atlantic island.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Alexander

Oliver Stone directs Colin Farrell in the blockbuster that tells the rise and tragic fate of Alexander the Great, the glorious leader who conquered the whole known world.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Hangover 2

From ‘Joker’ director Bradley Cooper in the acclaimed hangover and adventure sequel. Reunited in Thailand for Stu’s wedding, the gang find themselves catapulted into a spiral of disaster.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the sequel by Riccardo Milani. Three years after their relationship ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Penguin Bloom

Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln in a thrilling true story. Paralyzed due to an accident, a woman finds the courage to start over by caring for a wounded magpie.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Kong: Skull Island

1973. At the end of the war in Vietnam, Monarch, a secret society equipped with powerful satellite technologies, organizes an exploratory mission on a mysterious island in the Pacific, the Isle of Skulls, which seems to be inhabited by mysterious creatures.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

The Crusades

Colossal with stellar cast directed by R. Scott. France, 1184. The young Balian blacksmith, Orlando Bloom, meets a knight, Godfrey, who he discovers to be his father, leaving for the Crusades. He decides to follow him to obtain the salvation of his soul and his wife, who committed suicide. On the death of his father, he inherited its title and territories and defended Jerusalem from the Muslims, until it was saved from the massacre of its inhabitants at the hands of Saladin’s troops. With Liam Neeson, Eva Green and Jeremy Irons.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

An excellent vintage – A good year

Still a happy partnership for Ridley Scott and Russel Crowe. From the novel of the same name by Peter Mayle, the story of the London manager Max Skinner, Russell Crowe, who inherits a villa with a vineyard in Provence, Château La Siroque, from an uncle. He then left for Provence initially decided to sell it and capitalize on its value. He then decides, following some minor unforeseen events, to extend his stay in his estate. Slowly, living in the places where he grew up, he rediscovers the values ​​that his uncle had tried to transmit to him. And when Max meets the restaurateur Fanny and with her love, he will transform from a shrewd and insensitive businessman into a man capable of appreciating the small pleasures of life. With Marion Cotillard.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

welcome to the South

Remake of the French blockbuster “Giu ‘al Nord”. Alberto is a post manager in the lower Brianza area, one step away from the long-awaited move to the center of Milan. When they tell him that the promised relocation has been revoked to give priority to a disabled colleague, Alberto decides to pretend to be disabled himself. During the check-up visit, however, he commits imprudence and, as a punishment, he is forced to move to Campania. For a Lombard of habit and full of preconceptions about Southern Italy like him, the prospect of living at least two years in those places represents a nightmare, which he prepares with a new wardrobe of light clothes and a bulletproof vest.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)