Saturday 13 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Come Pietra Paziente

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Jude Law in the second spin-off of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, written by JK Rowling. Albus Dumbledore must stop the evil plan of the escaped Grindelwald

As a patient stone – Syngue ‘sabour

Golshifteh Farahani in the intense film based on the book by director Atiq Rahimi. Afghan civil war: a woman, poor and mother of two girls, confesses to her husband in a coma.

I fall from the clouds

The film debut of Checco Zalone in a comedy full of gags. An aspiring singer from Puglia moves to Milan in search of success and falls in love with the daughter of a Northern League player.

The primitives

From the creators of ‘Hens on the run’ an adventure in Prehistory. To recapture their valley, caveman Dag and his friends challenge the Bronze Lord to a football match.

Chain reaction

Thriller with Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman and Rachel Weisz. Chicago: the discovery of a formula that allows you to extract energy from water is tempting both to a gang of criminals and to the FBI.

Extortion

Eion Bailey and Danny Glover in a thriller in the Caribbean. Blackmailed by a fisherman, a doctor must embark on a perilous journey to save his family.

My life in Garden State

Zach Braff and Natalie Portman in a generational comedy. An aspiring actor returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral. The dive into the past will open up new perspectives.

Honor code

Tom Cruise challenges Jack Nicholson in a court drama starring Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon. Three military lawyers defend two marines accused of killing a fellow soldier.

Le dindon – The turkey

Dany Boon in a choral comedy about infidelity. Edouard falls in love with his friend’s wife. The situation becomes complicated with the entry on the scene of another suitor and a former flame.

The immortal

Ciro’s body is sinking in the dark waters of the Gulf of Naples, hit in the chest by Genny Savastano, his only true friend. And as it sinks deeper and deeper, memories surface. The sounds muffled by the water mingle with the screams of people fleeing … It is 1980, the earth trembles, the buildings collapse, but under the rubble you can hear the cry of a newborn still alive: it is Ciro di Marzio, from that day everyone will call him the Immortal. Years later, that same adult child also survives that fateful shot: then it is true what they say, the Immortal does not kill anyone. Set between the post-earthquake Naples of the 1980s and today’s Riga, the story is a continuous dialogue between the present of Ciro, exiled to the Baltic thousands of kilometers from home and the last remaining affections, and his past as an orphan. From childhood on the street to the cold summers of northern Europe, from the first thefts to the last war between warring factions: everything to survive a world where immortality is basically just a sentence.

Eyes Wide Shut

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Stanley Kubrick’s latest masterpiece that delves into the intimacy of a couple. A man loses all certainty when his wife reveals her forbidden dreams to him.

Geostorm

“We must expect global climate catastrophes.” Devlin, producer of “Independence Day”, makes his directorial debut addressing a highly topical issue in this spectacular disaster movie starring Gerard Butler and Andy Garcia. After a series of terrible climatic events, the governments of the Earth decide to create a satellite capable of controlling the weather, which risks having disastrous side effects. Maybe someone has tampered with the system and Jake Lawson, the initial project manager, will face together with his brother Max a fight against time to save the planet Earth and the world population.

The Vikings

A group of Viking raiders, under the command of the young leader Asbjorn, set sail for the Brittany coast to plunder Lindisfarne of its gold. A violent storm, however, shatters their boat off the coast of Scotland and leaves the Vikings trapped in enemy territory. Their only chance of survival is to reach the Viking stronghold of Danelage. Will they succeed?

Magic Mike Xxl

Channing Tatum once again plays the role of Magic Mike, who returns after three years to perform as a stripper. With M. Bomer, J. Manganiello.

Worst Christmas of my life

On the occasion of Christmas, Giorgio, his wife Clara and daughter Margherita were invited to spend the holidays in Alberto’s castle. Paolo, Margherita’s husband will join them as soon as possible. The castle is a small jewel among the snow-covered slopes of Monte Rosa, which Alberto recently bought, after having escaped a serious illness. For him, life has become a new, wonderful adventure and now he is thinking of leaving the reins of the company to Giorgio, already his deputy …

