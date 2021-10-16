Saturday 16 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Possession – The devil’s apartment

All Freud’s fault

Marco Giallini, Vittoria Puccini, Anna Foglietta and Claudia Gerini in a comedy by Paolo Genovese. A 50-year-old therapist has to resolve the love quarrels of his three daughters.

The Last Vermeer

Biopic produced by Ridley Scott with Guy Pearce and Claes Bang. 1945: A former Dutch officer investigates an artist accused of selling a Jan Vermeer painting to the Nazis.

Contagion

Steven Soderbergh’s Thriller with Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law. An unknown virus kills thousands, triggering a collective psychosis.

Tarzan

The story of the King of the Jungle in an animated film from the creators of ‘Animals United’. Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat from Clayton, who has come to Africa for his greedy interests

Bastille Day – The coup of the century

Adrenaline-fueled action with Idris Elba and Richard Madden (‘Cinderella’). The theft of a suitcase containing explosives forces a Parisian pickpocket on a breathtaking escape.

Possession – The Devil’s Apartment

Horror inspired by a true story. 1976: arrived in Madrid in search of a better future, the Olmedo family takes possession of a house haunted by frightening supernatural presences (SPA 2020)

Appointment at the park

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in an unconventional romantic comedy. The fate of a widow is intertwined with that of a gruff hermit, who has lived in a London park for years.

King Lear

Richard Eyre directs Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in the adaptation of the Shakespearean drama. Lear wants to divide the kingdom between his daughters based on the love they have for him.

The genius of the scam

Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell in a Ridley Scott comedy. A con artist prepares the blow of his life, but the unexpected arrival of his teenage daughter ruins his plans.

Lansky

Biopic with Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. In the custody of the FBI, the elderly Belarusian mafia member Meyer Lansky, a member of the ‘Jewish Syndicate’, tells a journalist about his life.

Julie & Julia

Golden Globe to Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s comedy with Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci. A bored woman tests herself by experimenting with all the recipes of a famous French chef.

Jonah Hex

In the old and wild West during the American Civil War. A bounty hunter is on the trail of a voodoo sorcerer bent on awakening an army of the dead to liberate the southern United States. With John Malkovich and Megan Fox.

Attack on power 2

Adrenalinic second chapter of the saga, with Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart. In London, the British Prime Minister dies under mysterious circumstances and his funeral is an event that all leaders of the Western world cannot miss. The perfect opportunity to kill the most powerful heads of state on Earth, destroy the iconic places of the English capital and give a terrible vision of what the future will be. Only three people have a chance to stop this: the President of the United States, his formidable head of intelligence and a British MI-6 agent who rightly doesn’t trust anyone.

Peace, love & misunderstanding

Directed by B. Beresford, with C. Keener, J. Dunn; USA 2011 – Dianne is a career woman, mother of two young boys and recently separated from her husband. In an attempt to get away from Manhattan and to put her life in order, the woman decides to join her mother with whom she has not had relations for years. Despite her age, Grace has not lost the hippie soul of the past and Dianne still doesn’t seem willing to accept it. Once again, the coexistence between the two is unsustainable, but life seems to reserve a second chance for their relationship.

This is Sofia

Fun remake of an Argentine comedy with Fabio De Luigi and Micaela Ramazzotti. Gabriele, a former rocker, now a merchant of musical instruments, divorced, is a caring father and focused exclusively on Sofia, his ten-year-old daughter. When friends introduce him to new women, he does nothing but talk about his daughter, eliminating any chance. One day in Gabriele’s life comes Mara, a friend she hasn’t seen for several years, who in the meantime has become a dynamic and independent photographer. On their first date, right on the most beautiful, Mara reveals to Gabriele that not only does she not want to have children, but she hates children. Overwhelmed by passion, Gabriele denies the existence of Sofia. From that moment, Gabriele’s days are a succession of absurd maneuvers to hide the presence of his daughter from Mara and vice versa, to the point of transforming his apartment each time according to which of the two he will visit. But lies have short legs.

