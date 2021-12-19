Business

Saturday 18 December 2021 first Frecciarossa train between Milan and Paris via Turin

The first Frecciarossa linking Milan and Paris via Turin left on Saturday 18 December 2021. Yesterday morning, shortly after 7, the first Frecciarossa 1000 stopped in Turin Porta Susa, bound for Paris Gare de Lyon, while at 13.20 the first Frecciarossa from Paris and headed for Milan left from platform 2 of Turin Porta Susa . This is how the Trenitalia and Ferrovie dello Stato high-speed train in France made its début. This is a historic step in the evolution of the European railway market.

The initial two daily round trips between Paris Gare de Lyon and Milano Centrale, via Lyon Part-Dieu, Chambéry, Modane and Turin, will be joined by another three daily round trips between Paris Gare de Lyon and Lyon Part- Dieu and Lyon Perrache. In all, Trenitalia will run 10 trips for almost 5,000 seats a day between Paris and Lyon.

The party at the station in Milan

Marseillaise and then Moulin Rouge inspired dances and a festive can-can finale. Thus a corps de ballet of figures celebrated the arrival of the first Frecciarossa Milan-Paris at 2 pm on Saturday 18 December at the Central Station in Milan. Waving Italian and French flags, with Napoleonic uniforms and, again, with clothes reminiscent of those of the soubrette girls of the famous club in the red light district of Pigalle, the dancers greeted the arrival of the convoy that was sold out, also thanks to the offers launched by Trenitalia.

