Saturday 23 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The Monster of the Crypt

Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery

Action by Sky Original by Jaume Balaguero ‘with Freddie Highmore. An engineering student devises a plan to steal a legendary treasure from the inviolable Bank of Spain.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Kill Bill – Vol. 1

Uma Thurman’s revenge in the first part of Tarantino’s cult. A professional killer is ambushed on her wedding day. Out of the coma he will drive out his executioners.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

The monster of the crypt

Written by Manetti Bros, a horror-comedy by Daniele Misischia con Lillo. 1980s: a boy discovers some similarities between the plates of a comic and what happens in his town.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Yogi Bear

The cute character created by Hanna-Barbera in a fun adventure. Yogi and Bubu team up with arch rival, ranger Smith, to avoid Jellystone’s closure.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Outpost

Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom and Milo Gibson in a war movie based on a true story. Afghanistan 2009: 54 American soldiers are ambushed by hundreds of Taliban fighters.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Rogue Agent – The recruit

Action and tension for a spy story with shades of psychological thriller. The sole survivor of a US special team, Alex is accused of treason and forced to flee.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Good morning Dad’

Raoul Bova and Marco Giallini in a comedy directed and starring Edoardo Leo. The life of a single 40-year-old is turned upside down by a girl who claims to be his daughter.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Cinema verite

Diane Lane and Tim Robbins in an HBO film about the first reality show in TV history. 1973: An American family agrees to live under the eye of the cameras 24 hours a day.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Loading... Advertisements

2 wedding singles

Cult comedy starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. Two friends crash weddings to eat and hook up, but get in trouble at the wedding of a senator’s daughter.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows

Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law and Noomi Rapace in the sequel directed by Guy Ritchie. Sherlock Holmes and the inseparable Watson investigate the attacks that are bloodying Europe.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Rock’n Roll

Marion Cotillard in a comedy directed and starring Guillaume Canet. A forty-year-old actor, in crisis after being judged by a journalist, does everything he can to still look young.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Wonder Woman

Before being Wonder Woman, Diana was the princess of the Amazons, trained to become an invincible warrior and raised on a protected paradise island. When an American pilot crashes on the coast and warns of a huge conflict raging in the outside world, Diana decides to leave her home convinced that she can stop the catastrophe. Fighting with man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her powers and her true destiny. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

The Keeper

Roland Sallinger and his colleague Trevor break into the lair of some traffickers. Trevor proposes to pocket some of the money seized from the criminals. When Roland refuses, Trevor shoots him but not fatally. When he learns that Roland has survived, Trevor decides to kill him. With Steven Seagal

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Knives fly

A political drama, directed by Oscar winner Bill Guttentag. Played by Rob Lowe, as a political crisis specialist who works outside the rules of the election campaign.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Even if it is love, it cannot be seen

Two Sicilian friends, Salvo and Valentino, have moved to Turin and jointly manage a small tourism service company: they drive foreign tourists on a colorful double-decker English bus among the city’s monuments. When the story between Valentino and Gisella comes to an end, a series of absurd situations, romantic misunderstandings and sentimental crossovers begin, which see the two men as protagonists and also involve Natascha, the new leader of the company, Sonia, a dear friend of childhood, and Peter, her arrogant American boyfriend. Comedy written, directed and performed by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, with Ambra Angiolini, Diane Fleri and Sascha Zacharias.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)