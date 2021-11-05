Saturday 6 November, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today is the UN International Day for the Prevention of the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Conghita Wurst’s birthday. Here is the daily horoscope

Today, Saturday 6 November, the UN International Day for the Prevention of the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflicts is celebrated. Saints are celebrated: Leonardo of Limoges, hermit; Saint Melanius, bishop of Rennes; Sant ‘Iltuto, abbot; St. Leonard, hermit; saints Callinicus, Imerius, Theodore, Stephen, Peter, Paul, another Theodore, John, another John and companions, martyrs; San Severo, bishop of Barcelona; Saint Protasius, bishop of Lausanne; San Vinnoco, abbot; Santo Stefano, bishop of Apt; St. Theobald, ostiary; Blessed Christina of Stommeln, virgin.

Today is the 310th day of the year and there are 55 days left until the end of 2021.

The UN International Day for the Prevention of the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

The Day was established on November 5, 2001 by the General Assembly of the United Nations with the aim of making society aware of the harmful consequences produced by armed conflicts on the environment. Because the very effects of wars on the ecosystem are often overlooked, despite destroying the natural resources on which the survival of the population is based.

The key words of today are therefore peace, conflict prevention, respect for the environment and neighbor.

Birthdays and anniversaries

November 6 is the anniversary: ​​of the 1659 earthquake in Calabria; the foundation of the Naval Academy of Livorno (1881); the definitive condemnation of the racist policies of apartheid in South Africa, with the approval of resolution 1761 (1962); the beginning of the Freedom Flights between Cuba and the USA (1965); the test of the largest underground explosion of a US hydrogen bomb (1971); the Green March of Tarfaya (1975); of the guerrillas in Colombia of the April 19 Movement in which 115 people were killed (1985); the destruction of the statue of the founder of the secret service in Russia, in Moscow (1991); the tragic flooding of the Tanaro river (1994); the transfer of the capital of Burma from Yangon to Pyinmana which, in 2006, was officially renamed Naypyidaw (2005); of the US presidential election of Barack Obama (2012).

Those born on this day – under the zodiac sign of Scorpio – are restless and instinctive. They suffer from boredom, are creative and stubborn in achieving their goals. Prone to artistic activities, they are very sociable.

Birthdays Today: Ethan Hawke; Rebecca Romijn; Emma Stone; Conchita Wurst. Mango, Armand Fallières, Giuliano l’Apostata, Cesare Lombroso, Robert Musil, Antoine-Joseph Adolphe Sax (inventor of the saxophone) were also born on November 6.

Today’s horoscope

Aries

Beautiful Saturday, beautiful Moon for Aries. The mood becomes bright and strong is the desire to press the accelerator pedal; so many is the desire to travel, to get away for a few hours from the usual environments and the usual faces. You will do a good cleaning between friends and contacts, saving the people who have deserved your trust. Love, as a couple, regains share and interest.

Bull

Happiness is at hand on this Saturday: the Moon in the eighth field gives you endless suggestions and opportunities… You are, in fact, more than ever masters of your emotions; balanced, sensual and passionate, with the right energy to live well. All you have to do is take advantage of this state of grace to land your master strokes in matters of the heart.

Twins

It is true that the Moon in Sagittarius looks at you wrong, just as it is also true that the day does not present particularly difficult obstacles. As a family, try to pay more attention to the needs of your children or siblings, at times you go straight on your way… convinced that you are in the right and do not look anyone in the face. Possible stomach and sleep disturbances.

Cancer

It might be a bit subdued this Saturday, due to a lackluster shape. Sensitivity, intelligence and clarity of ideas will help you overcome any problem! How good you will feel in the company of your loved one. The evening promises to be truly delightful from an emotional point of view: same sentimental wavelength, excellent level of erotic exchange.

Lion

Very interesting days begin. True, there are still some small problems to be solved, but everything is heading towards a peaceful solution. Today the Moon draws a trine aspect with your sign: it makes you cheerful, fascinating and intuitive. It won’t be hard to understand what people think of you and act accordingly. Positive, resourceful in interpersonal relationships!

Virgin

It is a pity to find the Moon in the lowest part of the horoscope right on the weekend; it brings to the surface nostalgia, unresolved affairs, loves of the past. Take care of the quality of sleep and clean your mind from excessive brooding of thoughts and things to do! Good, very good news on the sentimental front; the partner attentive to your needs, will meet you …

Weight scale

Fitness and good humor have a beneficial influence on the day’s initiatives which include pleasant and curious meetings, long chats with partners and friends, fun programs for the evening. A friendship, for some, can turn into something more important and profound; show off your best qualities and hang out with as many people as you can.

Scorpio

Matters of the heart hold surprises and pleasant changes for you; right now it’s a topic that interests you. Keep thinking positively! If you are happily in a couple, you can count on a moment in which the sentimental and sexual understanding with the partner will reach exceptional heights. Brilliant ideas for the evening, to share with friends, as well as with your partner.

Sagittarius

Special, productive day: the Moon in the sign encourages you, making you more decisive, positive, and proactive. There is also no lack of initiative and vitality. You will work hard to make a wish come true and live new experiences! No jokes and jokes in the couple relationship but a quiet phase, not very stimulating, but ideal for learning to get to know your loved one better.

Capricorn

Don’t worry about a minor matter. Not really the case! Listen to your intuition, which is certainly not lacking in you, and you will solve the problem in the best possible way. Commitment, seriousness and reliability will also bear fruit! Love in the background. The physical form is more than good, but it is good that this weekend you allow yourself some rest. Relax.

aquarium

There are many valid reasons to justify your smile. Good news about home or family for example. Or that unexpected gift … The Moon in Sagittarius ignites your enthusiasm and your sympathy! Organize a reunion with old friends: one of them will be able to have fun and fascinate, holding court with sympathy and a very special charisma!

Fish

A slight restlessness makes you understand that you have to unplug: you have to dedicate more time to rest and to your family, to find more natural rhythms and peacefully enjoy the closeness of your loved ones. Do you feel in crisis with your loved one? Perhaps, the attention received seems insufficient or because there are real reasons for discontent. Deal with it serenely.