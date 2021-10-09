Saturday 9 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Let them talk

Lovely Boy

Andrea Carpenzano in the film Sky Original by Francesco Lettieri. The rise and fall of Nic, aka Lovely Boy, a rising star of the Roman music scene who ended up in the abyss of drugs.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Let them talk

Meryl Streep in a Steven Soderbergh play. To receive an award, a writer sets sail for England with two friends and her nephew. It will be a journey full of memories and grudges.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

The Hank

Comedy with Sicilian comedians Ficarra and Picone. A family quarrel has divided two cousins ​​for over twenty years, but a series of circumstances gives them a chance to reconcile.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp in a remake of a classic from the 70s. A boy wins a coveted prize that opens the door to the colorful realm of the eccentric Willy Wonka.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The law of crime

In the world of the underworld in an action with Jean Reno and Gaspard Ulliel. A police officer investigates the murder of a colleague and crosses paths with a mafia boss on the French Riviera.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Breaking Surface – Hold your breath

Thriller ‘in apnea’ written and directed by Joachim Heden. Two sisters dive into the waters of a remote Norwegian fjord, but the adventure becomes a desperate struggle for life.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

I’m sorry but I want to marry you

Raoul Bova and Michela Quattrociocche in the second chapter of the love story directed by Federico Moccia. Despite the difference in age, Alex wants to marry Niki, but the girl goes into crisis.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The scandalous life of Bettie Page

Gretchen Mol in the biography of the pin up of the 50s. Arriving in New York with the dream of being an actress, Bettie Page will become a bondage model and an icon of sexual freedom.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Hangover 2

From ‘Joker’ director Bradley Cooper in the hit sequel to hangovers and adventure. Reunited in Thailand for Stu’s wedding, the gang find themselves catapulted into a spiral of disasters.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Semper Fi – Brothers in arms

Thriller with Jal Courtney and Nat Wolff. Cal is a Marine Sergeant forced to face the consequences of a murder committed by his younger brother, whose legal guardian he is.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

A taste of rust and bone

Marion Cotillard in a play by Jacqued Audiard. Victim of a terrible accident, the trainer of killer whales of a water park finds the strength to live thanks to the bond with a man.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Spectacular film, based on characters from DC Comics. As Batman, Ben Affleck, and Superman, Henry Cavill, declare war on each other, a new threat emerges, jeopardizing the survival of mankind. Cast embellished by Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Lucy

Lucy’s boyfriend forces her to deliver a briefcase to a business partner. Due to the contents of her luggage, the young woman is attacked by a group of criminals from Taipei with the intent of turning her into a drug courier. The band surgically implants a package with a chemical substance into the woman’s body that unexpectedly ends up in her circulatory system, giving her unlimited brain powers. Written and directed by Luc Besson, with Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

One becomes young

What happens when a couple of hyper-technological forties and another vintage twenties meet? Will it be true friendship? A funny New York comedy that reflects with humor on different themes such as the midlife crisis, the generational confrontation, the dynamics of the world of work, friendship, personal ambitions, talent and the hunger for success. The dialogues are sharp and ironic and there is no shortage of hilarious scenes. Excellent cast with Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts who play the old men, who have reached their first budgets, and with Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried, the exuberant and uninhibited young couple.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Dad’s beautiful

Remake of the Mexican film Nosotros los nobles With Diego Abatantuono and A. Catania. Vincenzo is an Apulian entrepreneur who achieved success in Milan. His wife died a few years ago and his three children grew up in his absence, but also in cotton wool thanks to the money. of dad. Matteo, the eldest, overflows with “million dollar” ideas and senseless “innovative” projects; Chiara goes to trendy clubs and talks to Loris, known as da Vincenzo, PR of trendy restaurants; Andrea is enrolled in philosophy and in two years he has not even given an exam, but on the other hand he has taken half of the over 50 college to bed. Vincenzo then decides to stage the bankruptcy of his company to force his children to roll up sleeves and try a new experience: working to live.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)