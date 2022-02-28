Saturday Night Live 47: Is SNL On This Week & Who’s Hosting?

AFTER its Christmas break hiatus, Saturday Night Live kicked off 2022 strong with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers.

SNL alum John Mulaney wrapped up February’s run by returning to the show for his fifth concert as host — viewers are curious who else will be hosting and performing for the rest of the season.

Who is hosting SNL this week?

On the February 26, 2022 broadcast of the long-running show, John Mulaney hosted the episode with a musical guest: LCD Soundsystem.

Mulaney’s fifth time hosting earned him a membership in the SNL Five-Timers Club.

Other members include Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, and several others.

Mulaney previously hosted in April 2018, March 2019, February 2020, and October 2020. He is also the fourth SNL writer to host the show.

For the March 5 broadcast, actor Oscar Isaac will host; He will be accompanied by the musical guest, Charli XCX.

Charli XCX was scheduled to perform on the show in December 2021, but the singer had to cancel due to complications from the rise of Covid in New York City.

The March 12 episode will mark the SNL debut of Zoë Kravitz, who will be joined by Rosalía as a musical guest.

Why did SNL take a four week hiatus?

As the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak spread across the US, the SNL cast was forced to work with a minimal crew last month when multiple cast members contracted the virus.

The final show of 2021 was hosted by Paul Rudd with a cameo appearance from Tom Hanks.

The skits were also different, as most were shot that morning or earlier in the week with flashbacks from previous episodes included.

One such episode included the 1990 global warming Christmas special that featured Hanks himself.

“Thank you to the surviving crew members,” Hanks said during the December show.

Hanks added, “Tonight everyone at Saturday Night Live planned to do our Christmas extravaganza and induct a new member into our five-time club, but Covid hit early this year, so in the interest of safety, we don’t have an audience and we sent home our cast and most of our crew, but I came here from California and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you have another thing to come.”

Where can I watch SNL?

Fans can catch the next live broadcast of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The cast list for season 47 includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and other returning cast members.

The show is also available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

SNL first premiered on October 11, 1975.