Saturday Night Live Finally Faked Nicole Kidman’s Oddly Loved AMC Ad

It’s officially back to-SNL season. saturday night live Season 48 kicked off on October 1 with first-time host Miles Teller, a restocked cast, and even a new look. Although fans on Twitter generally gave the premiere episode mixed reviews, there was one sketch in particular that many agreed was the highlight. SNL was inspired by Nicole Kidman’s cheesy, meme-worthy AMC ad, and the Chloe Fineman-directed sketch aptly captured the unexpected phenomenon it’s become.

Kidman’s AMC commercial debuted more than a year ago, in September 2021, as theaters were trying to get people back in their seats. To showcase the cinematic experience, AMC got Kidman to deliver a fervent monologue about the movies. And then it went viral. There were memes, there were t-shirts and there were even Real Housewives recreating it for Bravo. Somewhere along the way, people even started standing up and waving as the promo played before movie screenings.

the SNL The version embraces and makes light of the strange control the ad has over people. Like Kidman, Fineman delivers the same iconic lines, but his speech soon takes a turn. When he says, “Anguish feels good in a place like this,” her fellow audience members get up from her seats to wave and sing along with her. Seemingly driven by the power of her devotion (or perhaps just her shared love for the movies?), she levitates above her seat as the wind blows and energy flows.

Fineman’s Kidman did the heavy lifting on the sketch, but Kenan Thompson also had a big role. He played a movie buff who wasn’t carried away by his speech like the others. The contrast between his confusion and the indoctrination of the other audience members was golden, especially when he asked at the end, “What the hell?” [beep] just happened?

The sketch garnered a lot of praise on Twitter from fans who felt SNL I had nailed it. A person described it as an “amazing and accurate representation of the fandom”, while someone more wrote that he “simply annihilated them.” still another fan tweeted which was “the greatest [they’ve] seen on the show in a decade.” Many others praised the parody star, with one person writing“Chloe Fineman as Nicole Kidman in AMC commercial… 10/10.”

Unfortunately, Kidman has not responded to the SNL version of her ad yet, but you know she appreciates all the hype. Though she was initially surprised to hear how into her heartbreaking quote people are, according to The Playlist, she told the outlet, “But it’s a great line, right? It’s so true.”

AMC and Kidman are already teaming up for another commercial, also featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, so devoted fans of the ad and saturday night live you may have more material to work with soon.