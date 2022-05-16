“Saturday Night Live” parody case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

“Saturday Night Live” (SNL)one of the longest-running and most influential programs on American television, made fun of the case they face Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardspecifically the version of the feces on Depp’s bed, which were allegedly deposited on the actor’s bed as revenge by Heard’s friends.

The comedy show SNL recreated the alleged scene of the feces on the actor’s bed that were placed by Amber as a revenge. The program reminded that although there are much more delicate and important cases to address, it is good to know that there are situations where you are glad you are not that person.

The actor Kyle Mooney He was the one who embodied the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, During the parody, the members of SNL discover the excrement on the bed of the then married couple. The housekeeper joins the room and gets into an argument about who among those present will clean up the mess.

Read also: Nodal leaves his “vices” after separating from Belinda: “abstinence is hell,” he says

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million over the publication of a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote for “The Washington Post” in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” . Although Depp was not named in the article, he claims that it cost him lucrative acting roles.

Heard alleged in 2016 that Depp was “verbally and physically abusive” toward her, according to a complaint she filed that year, alleging that Depp bruised her face after throwing a phone at her in their Los Angeles home.

Depp denied the allegation and was not charged with any crime.

Read also: Gloria Trevi stage collapses in Xalapa Veracruz

As a result of the case there have been a series of statements and controversies regarding Heard’s actions, such as Depp’s accusation that Heard pointed out leaving eses in his bed, a situation from which the SNL parody follows.

melc