“Saturday Night Live”, Selena Gomez debuts on the show imitating Miley Cyrus

Live comedy, sketches and live music are the ingredients of the most famous comedy show on American television. With 86 Emmys (and the highest number of nominations for a program: 306), including the 5 awards obtained in the last edition, there is no actor, actress or singer who can resist stepping on the set of Lorne Michaels.

This Saturday, May 28, Saturday night Live will have as presenter Selena Gomez, who debuts in the program on the occasion of the premiere of the second season of the series Only murders in the building (available on Disney+ from June 28 – Disney+ is on Movistar Plus+). In addition, the last EP of the singer and actress, Revelation was nominated for a Grammy Award.

In his opening monologue, among other humorous comments, Selena Gomez will confess to asking her friend for advice Miley Cyrusa regular on the show, and will reveal what he had told her, imitating his characteristic southern accent: “Be yourself and have fun.”

In the musical section, the singer, rapper, producer and composer Post Malone will present its long-awaited fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothachewhich will go on sale on June 3.

Also…

The actress natasha lyonne Y michelle zaunerleader of Japanese Breakfast, will be the protagonists of the last program of the season (on Saturday, June 4 at Movistar Plus+). The actress, who recently premiered the second season of the comedy Russian doll (available on Netflix – Netflix is ​​on Movistar Plus+), she makes her debut as a hostess. she does too Zauner fronting his indie pop band. The group will present their album Jubileepublished a year ago.

In Movistar Fest (Saturdays, 10:00 p.m.) and available on demand.

