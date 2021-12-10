Saudi Arabia, botox to camels for a beauty contest: 43 disqualifications

To enhance their specimens’ appeal at a popular camel beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia, some breeders had injected silicone and other fillers to improve their appearance. According to CNN, the organizers disqualified 43 competitors after discovering injections of fillers, botox, hormones and other forms of manipulation, including the practice of braiding or cutting the animal’s tail.

The sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which lasts 40 days, has been held since the beginning of the month about 100 kilometers north-east of the capital, Riyadh. Breeders are competing for cash prizes of over 66 million euros, adds CNN, citing Saudi Press Agency.

147 cases of ‘tampering’ have been discovered this year, the highest number since the festival began. Competitors responsible for prohibited ‘treatments’ on camels face fines of between $ 8,000 and $ 27,000.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Throw a sack out of the van, in there is a dog. La Polstrada attends the scene and denounces it

– Motorcyclists ride over a baby seal on an English beach, looking for the two criminals

– When sleeping with your dog becomes a problem: here are the most common causes of “divorce”

– Illegal trafficking of puppies: 48 dogs and 2 cats were kidnapped on the highway in a van coming from Hungary

– There is a dog in a frozen lake, two Spanish agents brave the cold and save him

– A couple affected by Covid lose their cat, but Claude eventually returns home

– So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

– To get rid of the dog, they first stab him then run over him with the car. But he survives

– The epic of Bella, the dog adopted by an Italian soldier in Kuwait

– The story of Thiago, the 11-year-old boy who bathes stray dogs every Saturday to help them get adopted

– Endangered whale gives birth while entangled in a fishing rope: “Both are in danger of dying”

– The story of Bailey, from “untrained and stubborn” dog to “incredible” four-legged fire brigade

– A cat jumps over the fence to join a group of kittens and help them grow

– An orphaned cat changes his life, from fear to love

– Coyote with one paw stuck in a snap trap takes refuge under a car and is mistaken for a dog

– Horror in Nice, 100 dead cats discovered in a pensioner’s house, twenty animals were rescued

– Dog’s special friend Mimi: every day is a celebration when a homeless man he loves passes by

– Antelope smuggling with proboscis, a protected and endangered species, discovered in China

– Fashion, Lav: Armani renounces angora wool which causes great suffering to animals

– Eight chimps Jane Goodall rescued now have shelters they can call home

– They shoot a dog in the street and kidnap it to sell it to the slaughterhouse. It’s the owners’ nightmare in Vietnam

– The miracle of Luna, the paralyzed dog started walking again

– Thus trained dogs improve the lives of deaf people

– Dog breaks paw, owners dump him in a bin instead of taking him to the vet

– Cat with a very serious eye ulcer comes back to see

– “They bring diseases”, “they cause psychological damage”, Iran thinks of a law against dogs and cats. But it is a battle to save them

– First sighting of a wild cat in eastern Trentino

– An amendment has been tabled to stop the selective culling of male chicks

– Transporting animals, the European Parliament asks for more respect for their well-being: reduced times and cameras to monitor violations

– He risks drowning, the firefighters save the life of a dog who fell in the Rosamarina dam

– The story of Blackjack, the abandoned dog chained behind a dumpster still wearing the bow tie

– A boy was injured while saving a dog that fell from the fourth floor of an apartment

– Elle magazine excludes furs from publications for a “more human fashion”

– A cat got stuck in a tree for five days, it took a brilliant idea and more than 30 people to get it down

– He watched over the dead owner until the end, after two years that faithful dog is still looking for a home

– A cat saves the owner from a poisonous snake hiding in the shopping bag

– Australia, Sydney prepares new measures to protect koalas

– “Enough ‘wandering cats’ and mandatory leash and harness to leave the house”: the new law in Australia

– An agreement has been reached for the Giglio mouflons: they will not be killed, but taken away from the island

– The story of Cluster, the Turin cat whose life is worth less than an electric waste bin

– The happy ending story of Bluebelle, the dog abandoned in a parking lot with its kennel