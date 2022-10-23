Saudi Arabia denied support to Moscow against kyiv and promised to help Ukraine in the coming winter

Defense chief Prince Khalid ben Salman (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

the russian president Vladimir Putin ordered to intensify attacks against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, kyiv has been the target in the last 10 days of devastating blows in its critical areasfundamentally in establishments that provide electricity, but these attacks have spread to other cities in the country.

All defense structures of the Ukrainian government, from the president Vladimir Zelensky Even security, defense and intelligence officials are declaring that the coming winter will be harsh and very difficult to bear in the face of the large number of air strikes that Moscow has carried out in the last two weeks in retaliation for the attack on one of its strategic bridges that linked territory of the Russian Federation with the Crimean peninsula. The Kremlin’s violence was focused on kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where different areas of the city were destroyed leaving a serious balance of several dead civilians, according to military sources of the Ukrainian government.

In the same sense, President Zelensky himself, through his Telegram social network, denounced that the attacks and acts of sabotage continue in kyiv and have spread to other cities in the country; and pointed out that although the international press has not echoed all these incidents and focusing only on the attacks on the capital, that is happening, said the president. In another of his updated messages from him on his social network, Zelensky denounced that Russia is acting criminally and outside all the rules of war killing civilians and destroying homes that are not targets or military infrastructure.

In recent hours, Moscow’s air operations have decreased in intensity, but the sabotage by infiltrated Russian elements has increased and spread from the center to the north of Ukraine, which has generated extensive damage to energy infrastructure of the country informed the state operator of the electrical network Ukrenergo to the office of sustainable resources of the European Union (EU). The detail of the damage sent to Brussels made special mention of the attack on Saturday the 15th, which seriously and irreversibly damaged one of the most important electrical installations in the suburban area of ​​kyiv for its continuity in the full-time energy supply. To address this problem, France offered to send spare parts and technicians to deal with repairs immediately, but specialists from Paris have not yet arrived to solve the highly serious problem of reestablishing the flow of electricity to vast areas. from the city. However, the company Ukrenergo was issued on Thursday through a statement indicating that the country’s energy situation will be resolved and under control in the coming days, but suggested that citizens be austere in the use of electricity to avoid cuts and rationing. of emergency that are not ruled out until the French technicians arrive in the country, which does not yet have a confirmed date.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

The request on the rational use of electrical energy was ratified by Zelensky himself in a personal call through a statement from his office last Wednesday. The statement clearly and directly expressed to citizens that due to the terrorist attacks carried out by Russia on civilians and sensitive infrastructure with Iranian-made drones over several cities and regions of Ukraine, electricity suppliers must limit and cut their supply. so that the system continues to operate as stable as possible and avoid blackouts and scheduled outages if all Ukrainians conscientiously optimize and cut their consumption, mainly during peak hours. This is very important in the functioning of the entire electrical power grid, Zelensky said.

The electricity network operating company also warned citizens that a very hard and difficult winter is approaching that the country will have to face and overcome under attacks from Russia in the coldest and darkest months of the year. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow has established a very clear strategy after the setbacks its troops suffered on the battlefield, which led the Russians to withdraw on the ground, such a strategy shows Putin’s unequivocal intention to execute saturation on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and increase those attacks as winter approaches.

In line with this Russian strategy, a few days ago the Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenkodeclared to the chains BBC from London and CNN American, who Moscow has destroyed about 30% of Ukraine’s energy facilities during the first week of suicide drone bombardments received from Iran. The minister expanded and maintained that the Russians have not yet used their own weapons for reasons of cost reduction, since they are more expensive than the 70,000 dollars that each Iranian missile costs, while declaring that, although their air defenses have neutralized several of these drones in the air before they reach their targets, Ukraine will need a defensive system that allows it to block its skies to counteract this threat to its electrical and water supply installations for its citizens during the winter.

Minister Halushchenko’s statements were ratified by the head of the city government, the Mayor of kyiv, Vitaly Klitschkowho also used the Telegram network to confirm that only on the first day of the attacks, Russia fired fifty explosive drones, 16 of them could not be shot down and managed to hit sensitive targets in the infrastructure of the capital and nearby cities, For this reason, he asked NATO, Washington and Israel -as President Zelensky did days before- for new anti-aircraft weapon systems to provide cover for the skies of Ukraine, which today is at the mercy of Russian missile and drone attacks.

In relation to the attacks that have been carried out in the last 15 days, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on military operations this week that was collected by the agency AP where it is indicated that “all targets chosen” in their attacks had been successfully achieved, that information was ratified by Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS)

For the time being, Ukraine’s energy system is holding up and Zelensky’s troops are continuing their moderately successful ground counteroffensive effort. However, the president has reiterated that the approaching winter would generate extremely harsh sacrifices for citizens. Hence, in a telephone call on Thursday, Zelensky informed President Biden that the large-scale damage received in the Ukrainian energy infrastructure opens up a major challenge in the face of the coming winter and must be repaired to face the heating season of the population.

At the same time and in a distant geography from the conflict, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Defense, Prince Khalid ben SalmanI declare that the Kingdom would help the Ukrainians to face the coming winter expressing that he felt great astonishment and great annoyance at some reports published in the press that his country is on the side of Russia in its war against Ukraine, and explained to the British press that the Kingdom led a recent project to cut world production of oil that favors revenues of billions of dollars in favor of Russia. Prince Khalid also expressed himself on his Twitter account stating that: “The Kingdom is shocked and disgusted at unfounded accusations that it is siding with Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. However, he said that “the Kingdom is calm knowing that the falsity of these accusations do not come from the Ukrainian government.”

Saudi Arabia leads OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, by its acronym in Spanish). The Organization includes 13 full members and 11 non-members (including Russia), which actually asked the Kingdom for support, but did not get it, which led to Moscow announcing a cut in oil production, something which raises concern about possible increases in the price of fuel for domestic consumption in the United States.

That Russian decision outraged the Biden administration, which is why the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, declared after the announcement that “it is clear that OPEC is aligned with Russia”, which led to several Democratic congressmen present a document asking Washington to stop supplying arms to Saudi Arabia. However, the Saudi Defense Minister responded to Jean-Pierre that the Kingdom is still aligned with Ukraine and that OPEC’s decision was a “purely economic” move and not a sign of loyalty to Russia, adding that Iran is also a member. of OPEC and that does not mean that the Kingdom supports Tehran, declared Prince Khalid, who ratified that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations and are historical rivals in the Islamic world. But the most important thing is that the Saudi Prince reported that the Kingdom is ready to support Ukraine in the provision of macro-financial aid, something that President Zelensky ratified by arguing that Saudi Arabia helped a lot as a mediator in the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine earlier this year.

