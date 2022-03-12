Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in a single day

Executions carried out in the past sparked protests like this one three years ago.

Saudi Arabia reported the execution of 81 men on Saturday, a higher number than last year’s total.

The group, which includes 7 Yemenis and a Syrian citizen, was convicted of “multiple heinous crimes”, including terrorism, the state news agency SPA reported.

Some were accused of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group, al-Qaeda or the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has been heavily criticized for its restrictive laws on political and religious expression, and implementation of the death penalty, even when the defendants are arrested as minors.

