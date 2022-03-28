Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Czech Prez: “It’s one of those races that hurt a lot because I was perfect”

ANDthe Red Bull driver, Sergio Prez, could not maintain the advantage of pole at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, due to a poor decision pitting just before there was a safety car for the Latifi accident.

Czech finished in fourth, a result that he described as positive, although he assured that He is disappointed that he can’t get on the podium.

“We needed to enter there was a risk with the undercut and we had the race controlled and a sufficient margin, we had to go in, they are things that I cannot control, and in that there was an accident of a Williams and it was unfortunate,” he told Fox Sports.

It’s one of those races that hurt a lot because I was perfect, the start was good.”

The Mexican highlighted that he had a great start to his career and that not winning was painful.

“That is positive without a doubt we have to keep going and working. It’s one of those races that hurt a lot because I was perfect, the start was good, in the sprint, which was one of the most complicated parts”.

Finally, he congratulated his teammate, Max Verstappen who managed to beat Leclerc for first place.

“This is great news for the team and I’m happy for Max and the whole team because we’ve done a great job.”