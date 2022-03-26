Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Historic! Checo Pérez achieves his first pole position in F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

It is the first time that a Mexican manages to take the classification

Lto Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying It has been one of the most complicated that has been experienced and ended with a historic result, as the pilot of Red Bull Sergio Perez he achieved pole position for the first time in his career.

The Mexican had a spectacular closing by removing the fastest lap to Ferrari, which remained the dominant player since Q2, with Charles Leclerc, but with a great time in the last sector, he managed to take the first place surpassing it by 25 thousandths. Carlos Sainz was third and Max Verstappen took fourth place.

This is Checo Pérez’s first pole in his career in Formula 1 and also represents the first for Mexico in the Great Circus, now the Red Bull driver adds to his winners 15 podiums and two victories.

OH MY WORD!! PEREZ GETS POLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER! What and ending of Q3 in Jeddah! pic.twitter.com/5LK9adS1mS ? Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

Qualifying was very bumpy from Q1. Nicholas Latifi lost control of his car on a curve which led him to end up crashing into the wall and leaving the competition without any injuries.

The surprise came after the resumption, because Lewis Hamilton could not give his best participation being eliminated in qualy 1 for the first time since 2017 at the Brazilian GP. The English did not have the necessary power of his car, managing to start in 16th place.

The tense moments were experienced in Q2. Mick Schumacher suffered a spectacular incident when he skidded and ended up crashing against the wall of exits 11-12. Due to the speed, the car did not stop, bouncing off the other wall leaving the car destroyed. Fortunately, Mick did not have any injuries, but he was transferred to the hospital for the relevant studies.

1st Czech Perez (B) Red Bull 1’28″200 19

2nd C. Leclerc (B) Ferrari 1’28″225 +00″025 21

3rd Carlos Sainz (B) Ferrari 1’28″402 +00″202 22

4th M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1’28″461 +00″261 22

5º E. Ocon (B) Alpine 1’29″068 +00″868 19

6th G. Russell (B) Mercedes 1’29″104 +00″904 21

7th Fernando Alonso (B) Alpine 1’29″147 +00″947 20

8th V. Bottas (B) Alfa Romeo 1’29″199 +00″999 22

9th P. Gasly (B) AlphaTauri 1’29″254 +01″054 22

10th K. Magnussen (B) Haas 1’29″588 +01″388 24