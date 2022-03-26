Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Historic! Checo Pérez achieves his first pole position in F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

James 5 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 69 Views

Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022 It is the first time that a Mexican manages to take the classification

Checo Pérez achieves pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Getty Images

Source link

About James

Check Also

The Mexican does not like any foreign coach: Bolillo Gómez

One day to face Mexico at penultimate game of the Play off of Concacaf heading …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved