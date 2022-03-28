Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Investigation of Carlos Sainz and Checo Prez does not proceed and the podium of Saudi Arabia remains the same

Lthe controversy reached Saudi Arabian Grand Prix even after the checkered flag was waved. The commissioners investigated Checo Prez and Carlos Sainz, but no action was taken and the positions remain the same.

Both the Mexican and the Spaniard were investigated for what happened in the lap 49, when there was a virtual yellow flag for the touch between Stroll and Albon. That prevented Leclerc from launching himself to try to regain the lead, but behind, Sainz and Prez would have gone at speeds higher than those allowed.Kevin Magnussen was also under investigation.

Hours later, the FIA ​​issued a statement on the resolution and no action takenso Checo Prez stays in fourth place and maintains 15 podiums in his career.

“The Stewards investigated whether each driver slowed for a caution on lap 49 and a double caution on lap 50. After reviewing the data, we determined that no further investigations will be made and no further action will be taken.”read the statement.

Verstappen was first and Ferrari made it 2-3 with Leclerc and Sainz, repeating the podium for its two drivers as they had done in Bahrain last weekend.