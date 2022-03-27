Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Investigation of Carlos Sainz and Checo Prez does not proceed and the podium of Saudi Arabia remains the same

James 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 58 Views

Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022 There is no sanction from the stewards

Why is Formula 1 investigating Checo Pérez and Carlos Sainz after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Reuters

Source link

About James

Check Also

Carlos Pavón reproaches Gerardo Martino for the absence of Javier Hernández

The Mexican National Team continues to suffer from the lack of goals and the absence …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved